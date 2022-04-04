DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center generator market reached a value of US$ 6.64 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Data center generator is a backup power supply source used in data centers during power interruptions. It enables them to operate in the event of a prolonged power outage that results in start-up issues, system downtime, and loss of current or ongoing information. It assists in avoiding anomalies and errors and offering 100% up-time and reliability, and high-power density in a cost-effective manner. As a result, it is widely installed across facilities to ensure that it operates irrespective of incoming power supply from utility grids.
Data Center Generator Market Trends:
There is currently an increase in the demand for edge data centers on account of the commercialization of 5G technology and the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). This has led numerous colocation service providers to increase the production of data centers, which represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a significant rise in the construction of hyperscale facilities and an increase in the adoption of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS).
This, along with the surging electricity prices and taxes and increasing focus of governing agencies of numerous countries to reduce electricity costs and support the utilization of renewable energy sources and power facilities, is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are introducing gas turbines and power modules that offer stable, cost-effective solutions for data centers regular and emergency power needs. Moreover, these turbines provide higher efficiency, and a faster, cleaner, and higher quality power generation with a relatively smaller footprint. This, coupled with the utilization of biogas, landfill gas, steam, sewage gas, and combustible industrial waste gases, is increasing the overall product sales.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Atlas Copco (India) Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deutz AG, Generac Power Systems Inc., HITEC Power Protection, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kohler Co., Langley Holdings plc, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Rolls-Royce plc and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
