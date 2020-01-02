DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Computing - Battle between Cloud Providers, Industrials and Telcos" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a global overview of the edge computing market. It explains why the concept is gaining so much traction and the high expectations alive from deploying it.
Alongside a review of the broad ecosystem of edge computing, the report examines the various approaches being taken by key stakeholders (cloud providers, industrials and telcos).
The report comes with a companion Excel document covering the benchmark of close to 120 initiatives across more than 10 use cases including:
- Use case owner
- Providers involved per category (telecom operators, HW Edge computing infrastructure providers, SW Edge computing infrastructure providers, Others)
- Initiative stage (proof of content, live deployment, etc.)
- Area of applications and Verticals (sector, type of solution)
- Description and Results
Market sizing and forecasts up to 2024 is done for edge computing (in addition to addressable market sizing of 8 target use cases for edge computing):
- By type of solution (hardware vs software)
- By region
- By type of stakeholder (industrial vs cloud provider vs CSP)
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- ADLINK Technology
- AWS
- CenturyLink
- Dell
- Ericsson
- Microsoft
- Nokia
- Rittal
- Vapor IO
