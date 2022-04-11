Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EMS and ODM Market Research Report (Status and Outlook)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) is a term used for companies that test, manufacture, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM). An Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) is a company that designs and manufactures a product as specified and eventually rebranded by another firm for sale.

Such companies allow the firm that owns or licenses the Company to produce products (either as a supplement or solely) without having to engage in the organization or running of a factory.

According to the publisher, The EMS and ODM market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.39% to grow to US$ 766.59 billion by 2027, from US$ 566.93 billion in 2020.

The market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the rise in the number of electric vehicles, cost reduction in the manufacturing process, and increasing investments in R&D.

With the increasing innovation and advancement of emerging technologies, such as 5G and the IoT, electronic component manufacturing and designing had been revolutionized. There has been a surge in the demand for electronics manufacturing services in the consumer electronics industry, because of its growing connectivity among its products, like gaming, audio, wearable, and virtual reality.

Increasing investments in the semiconductor industry are expected to play a major role in the overall market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

  • EMS and ODM Market Landscape
  • EMS and ODM Market Competitive Landscape
  • The Development and Dynamics of EMS and ODM Market
  • EMS and ODM Market Segmentation by Type
  • EMS and ODM Market Segmentation by Application
  • EMS and ODM Market Segmentation by Region
  • Key Companies Profiled
  • EMS and ODM Regional Market Forecast
  • Market Segmentation & Size Forecast (2022-2027)

 Companies Mentioned

  • HONHAI
  • Pegatron
  • Quanta
  • Compal
  • Jabil
  • Flextronics
  • Wistron
  • Inventec
  • Luxshare
  • Wingtech
  • BYD Electronics
  • Huaqin
  • New KINPO
  • Sanmina
  • Qisda Corporation
  • Celestica
  • USI
  • PLEXUS
  • Kaifa
  • Benchmark
  • Zollner
  • SIIX
  • Venture
  • Fabrinet
  • MiTAC
  • Longcheer
  • UMC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1xodj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ems-and-odm-market-status-and-outlook-2022-2027-301522636.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.