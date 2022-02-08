DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FIDO Authentication Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global FIDO authentication market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the FIDO authentication market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the FIDO authentication market is expected to progress during the forecast period of 2021-2031.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the FIDO authentication market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the FIDO authentication market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the FIDO authentication market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the FIDO authentication market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the FIDO authentication market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in this Report on FIDO Authentication Market
The report provides detailed information about the FIDO authentication market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the FIDO authentication market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.
- Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for FIDO authentication market players?
- Which factors will induce a change in demand for FIDO authentication during the assessment period?
- How will changing trends impact the FIDO authentication market?
- How will COVID-19 impact the FIDO authentication market?
- How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the FIDO authentication market in developed regions?
- Which companies are leading the FIDO authentication market?
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the FIDO authentication market to upscale their position in this landscape?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the FIDO authentication market between 2021 and 2031?
- What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the FIDO authentication market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary - Global FIDO Authentication Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Forecast Factors
4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.3.1. Drivers
4.3.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the FIDO Authentication Market
4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending
4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending
4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.4.4. Recovery Period (3 Months/6 Months/12 Months)
4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.5.1. By Component
4.5.2. By Application
4.5.3. By Vertical
5. Global FIDO Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2016-2031
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031
5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis
6. Global America FIDO Authentication Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031
6.3.1. FIDO Authentication Devices
6.3.2. FIDO Authentication SDKs
6.3.3. Support Services
7. Global FIDO Authentication Market Analysis, by Application
7.1. Key Segment Analysis
7.2. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018 - 2031
7.2.1. Payment Processing
7.2.2. PKI/Credential Management
7.2.3. Database Encryption
7.2.4. Application Level Encryption
7.2.5. Others
8. Global FIDO Authentication Market Analysis, by Vertical
8.1. Key Segment Analysis
8.2. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Vertical, 2018 - 2031
8.2.1. Banking and Financial Services
8.2.2. Government
8.2.3. Technology and Communication
8.2.4. Industrial and Manufacturing
8.2.5. Energy and Utility
8.2.6. Retail and Consumer Products
8.2.7. Healthcare & Life Sciences
8.2.8. Others
9. Global FIDO Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2031
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America
10. North America FIDO Authentication Market Analysis
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By Vertical
10.3. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2031
10.3.1. U.S.
10.3.2. Canada
10.3.3. Mexico
11. Europe FIDO Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
11.2.1. By Component
11.2.2. By Application
11.2.3. By Vertical
11.3. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
11.3.1. Germany
11.3.2. U.K.
11.3.3. France
11.3.4. Spain
11.3.5. Italy
11.3.6. Rest of Europe
12. APAC FIDO Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
12.2.1. By Component
12.2.2. By Application
12.2.3. By Vertical
12.3. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
12.3.1. China
12.3.2. India
12.3.3. Japan
12.3.4. ASEAN
12.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) FIDO Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
13.2.1. By Component
13.2.2. By Application
13.2.3. By Vertical
13.3. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
13.3.1. Saudi Arabia
13.3.2. The United Arab Emirates
13.3.3. South Africa
13.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
14. South America FIDO Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Outlook
14.2. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
14.2.1. By Component
14.2.2. By Application
14.2.3. By Vertical
14.3. FIDO Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
14.3.1. Brazil
14.3.2. Argentina
14.3.3. Rest of South America
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Aware, Inc.
16.1.1. Business Overview
16.1.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.3. Geographical Footprint
16.1.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.2. Cardcontact Systems GmbH
16.2.1. Business Overview
16.2.2. Product Portfolio
16.2.3. Geographical Footprint
16.2.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.3. Daon
16.3.1. Business Overview
16.3.2. Product Portfolio
16.3.3. Geographical Footprint
16.3.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.4. Futurex
16.4.1. Business Overview
16.4.2. Product Portfolio
16.4.3. Geographical Footprint
16.4.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.5. Huawei Device Co., Ltd.
16.5.1. Business Overview
16.5.2. Product Portfolio
16.5.3. Geographical Footprint
16.5.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.6. HYPR Group
16.6.1. Business Overview
16.6.2. Product Portfolio
16.6.3. Geographical Footprint
16.6.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.7. LoginID
16.7.1. Business Overview
16.7.2. Product Portfolio
16.7.3. Geographical Footprint
16.7.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.8. Movenda
16.8.1. Business Overview
16.8.2. Product Portfolio
16.8.3. Geographical Footprint
16.8.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.9. OneSpan
16.9.1. Business Overview
16.9.2. Product Portfolio
16.9.3. Geographical Footprint
16.9.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.10. RSA Security LLC
16.10.1. Business Overview
16.10.2. Product Portfolio
16.10.3. Geographical Footprint
16.10.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.11. Swift
16.11.1. Business Overview
16.11.2. Product Portfolio
16.11.3. Geographical Footprint
16.11.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.12. Thales Security
16.12.1. Business Overview
16.12.2. Product Portfolio
16.12.3. Geographical Footprint
16.12.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.13. Ultra Electronics
16.13.1. Business Overview
16.13.2. Product Portfolio
16.13.3. Geographical Footprint
16.13.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.14. Utimaco GmbH
16.14.1. Business Overview
16.14.2. Product Portfolio
16.14.3. Geographical Footprint
16.14.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.15. Yubico
16.15.1. Business Overview
16.15.2. Product Portfolio
16.15.3. Geographical Footprint
16.15.4. Revenue and Strategy
17. Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzxt94
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-fido-authentication-industry-to-2031---key-drivers-restraints-and-opportunities-301477542.html
SOURCE Research and Markets