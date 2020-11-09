DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geomarketing Market by Component (Software and Services), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs),Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size is expected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2018 to USD 32.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.
The rise in demand for cloud services, rise in internet penetration, advanced technology for location-based software to modernize legacy systems, better customer experience, driving the geomarketing deployment all over the globe
Increasing need to adopt cloud services, for their scalability and flexibility, demand for modernizing legacy systems and applications, rise in a remote work scenario, and better customer experience by applications is expected to drive demand for geomarketing. Every business user owns a website to serve, communicate, and interact with its end-users. In the world of the digital era, enterprises are catering to a global audience, physically dispersed over the globe. The website is one of the basic communication channels for customers to engage with enterprises. 24*7 availability of the website is therefore important for enterprises to meet the increasing demand for tech-savvy customers. Geomarketing market seems to be lucrative in the coming years with ubiquity in internet usage and scalability provided by cloud-native applications
Cloud deployment mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Cloud deployment mode is used deploying geomarketing applications and software. It is becoming a growing practice for organizations to choose cloud-based services for geomarketing and location-based analytics. With the flexibility provided by these services, more organizations are choosing geomarketing solutions based on cloud hence, it is expected to grow faster during the coming 5 years.
SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs are expected to adopt geomarketing to enhance agility and boost the development of modern marketing strategies in the SME segment. SMEs face a greater resource crunch than large enterprises and require advanced methods to adopt geomarketing which is also expected to drive the growth of the overall geomarketing market.
Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest market share in the geomarketing market in 2020
APAC is an emerging region for the geomarketing market. Australia and New Zealand, China, Japan, Singapore, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the geomarketing market in APAC. Due to the rise in internet and smartphone users, adoption of cloud services, IT services start-up ecosystem, enterprises in this region are becoming more competitive, and are focusing on offering better customer experience services to industries. Thus, the untapped potential of the APAC region is attracting investments by major companies. Most organizations are focusing on expanding their business operations in countries across the APAC region, which is expected to increase demand for geomarketing
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Geomarketing Market
4.2 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Country
4.3 Market, by Organization Size
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Investment in Digital Marketing Compared to Conventional Marketing
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Location-Based Intelligence
5.2.1.3 Better Audience Targeting With Help of Ai, Location Analytics, and Big Data
5.2.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Businesses to Reduce Budgets, Creating Opportunities for Geomarketing Vendors
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Threats
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancement in Connected Devices
5.2.3.2 High Demand for Mobile Computing and Trending Social Media
5.2.3.3 Post-Pandemic Demand for Modern Infrastructure to Ensure Business Continuity
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of It Skills and Other Operational Challenges
5.2.4.2 Lack of Uniform Regulatory Standards
5.3 Geomarketing Notification Types
5.3.1 Static Geo-Notifications
5.3.2 Dynamic Geo-Notifications
5.3.3 Peer-To-Peer Geo notifications
5.4 Ecosystem
5.4.1 Software Vendors
5.4.2 Device Manufacturers
5.4.3 System Integrators
5.4.4 Industrial Partners
5.4.5 Strategic Consultants
5.4.6 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.5 Average Selling Price Trend
5.6 Case Studies
5.6.1 Leading Online Education Company With Carto'S Location Intelligence Created Geomarketing Campaigns
5.6.2 Xtremepush Platform-Multi-Channel Marketing Platform Helped Tbc Bank Geofence Target Areas and Deliver Location Triggered Personalized Messaging to App Users
5.6.3 Schoenherr Attorneys at Law
5.6.4 GE Healthcare Partnered With Galigeo to Access Big Data Using Location Intelligence Tool
5.6.5 Vodafone Partnered With Clevertap for Improving Onboarding Campaign Ctrs
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Bluetooth Low Energy
5.8.2 Gps
5.8.3 Radio-Frequency Identification
5.8.4 Wi-Fi
5.8.5 Near-Field Communication
5.8.6 Ibeacon
6 Geomarketing Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: Impact of COVID-19 on Market
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Geomarketing Market, by Service
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Services: Impact of COVID-19 on Market
7.2 Advisory and Consulting
7.3 Deployment and Integration
7.4 Support and Maintenance
8 Geomarketing Market, by Location Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Location Types: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Location Types: Impact of COVID-19 on Market
8.2 Indoor
8.3 Outdoor
9 Geomarketing Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Deployment Mode: Impact of COVID-19 on Market
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-Premises
10 Geomarketing Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Organization Size: Impact of COVID-19 on Market
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
11 Geomarketing Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Market
11.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
11.2 Retail and Ecommerce
11.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.4 Travel and Hospitality
11.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
11.6 Media and Entertainment
11.7 Telecom and It
11.8 Others
12 Geomarketing Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis
13.4.1 Introduction
13.5 Ranking of Key Players in Market, 2020
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.1.1 Star
14.1.2 Emerging Leader
14.1.3 Pervasive
14.2 Google
14.3 Microsoft
14.4 IBM
14.5 Cisco
14.6 Oracle
14.7 Adobe
14.8 Salesforce
14.9 Esri
14.10 Software AG
14.11 Ericsson
14.12 Qualcomm
14.13 Here
14.14 Xtremepush
14.15 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.15.1 Progressive Companies
14.15.2 Responsive Companies
14.15.3 Dynamic Companies
14.15.4 Starting Blocks
14.16 Plot Projects
14.17 Rover
14.18 Mobilebridge
14.19 Hyp3R
14.20 Reveal Mobile
14.21 Galigeo
14.22 Navigine
14.23 Clevertap
14.24 Airship
14.25 Bluedot Innovation
14.26 Foursquare
14.27 Location Guru
14.28 Saksoft
14.29 Brillio
14.30 Purple Wi-Fi
14.31 Geomoby
14.32 Quuppa
14.33 Geoconcept
14.34 Carto
15 Appendix
