The Global HVDC Cables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Increases in energy demand and submarine installation of cables are the major factors driving market growth. However, high cost of installation is restraining market growth.
Based on installation, the submarine segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its advantages, for example, light weight and great connectivity. In addition, they are environment-friendly. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to an increase in government initiatives and development of power infrastructure.
Some of the key players profiled in the HVDC Cables Market include ABB Limited, Alfanar, General Electric, Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd, Hitachi, LS Cable & System, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexans, Prysmian Group, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, ZMS Cable and ZTT.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global HVDC Cables Market, By Sales Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.3 Direct Channel
6 Global HVDC Cables Market, By Voltage
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ultra-High
6.3 Extra High
6.4 High
6.4.1 > 275 kV to 475 kV
6.4.2 110 kV to 275 kV
6.4.3 35 kV to 110 kV
7 Global HVDC Cables Market, By Installation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Underground
7.3 Overhead
7.4 Submarine
7.4.1 Inter Country & Island Connector
7.4.2 Offshore Oil & Gas
7.4.3 Offshore Wind Power Generation
8 Global HVDC Cables Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Extruded Cables
8.3 Mass Impregnated Cables
8.4 Other Types
8.4.1 Superconducting Cables
8.4.2 Oil-filled Cables
9 Global HVDC Cables Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Capacitor Commutated Converter
9.3 Line Commutated Converter
9.4 Voltage Source Converter
10 Global HVDC Cables Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cross Border
10.3 Intra-regional
10.3.1 Interstate
10.3.2 Intrastate
11 Global HVDC Cables Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 ABB Limited
13.2 Alfanar
13.3 General Electric
13.4 Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd.
13.5 Hitachi
13.6 LS Cable & System
13.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.8 Nexans
13.9 Prysmian Group
13.10 Siemens AG
13.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
13.12 Taihan Electric Wire Co. Ltd.
13.13 Toshiba Corporation
13.14 ZMS Cable
13.15 ZTT
