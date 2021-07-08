DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The Internet-based Protocol Television (IPTV) refers to the process of transmitting television programs and videos through the internet. The video servers transmit signals through rooftop antenna, satellite dish and fiber optic cables to stream content at various locations. The IPTV primarily uses IP multicasting with Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP), Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) and Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) for live broadcasts and on-demand programs. In comparison to the public internet, it provides the network operators with more control over the video traffic and enables regular quality-checks of the service. It also allows the viewers to create a custom list of channels and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality. Looking forward, the global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
The thriving electronics industry, along with an improving broadband infrastructure across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption rates of video-on-demand (VOD) services, HD channels and hybrid IPTV services are catalyzing the growth of the market. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies, such as digitization of television and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services have favored the widespread acceptance of IPTV across the globe. Significant developments in the internet setup and enhanced internet connectivity across the residential and commercial sectors are also providing a boost to the market. Moreover, changing consumer preferences have increased the demand for IPTVs that can be integrated with smart homes and can support video calls, along with online conferencing and games. Other factors, including the rising disposable incomes and growing urbanization across the globe, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.
The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global IPTV market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the IPTV market in any manner.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AT&T, Bharti Airtel Limited, Akamai Technologies, Verizon Communications, Orange S.A., Ericsson, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom, MatrixStream Technologies Inc., Arris International, Sterlite Technologies, Cisco Systems, Broadcom Corporation, Telefonica, Foxtel, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nectro IPTV, Amino Technologies, PCCW, Chunghwa Telecom, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global IPTV market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global IPTV industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global IPTV industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the subscription type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the transmission type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the streaming type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global IPTV industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global IPTV industry?
- What is the structure of the global IPTV industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global IPTV industry?
