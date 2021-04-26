DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Investment in the Global IT/Consumer Electronics eCommerce Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study examines the global electronic commerce (eCommerce) market with a focus on North America and the information technology (IT) and consumer electronics verticals. The report delves into the macro-economic factors affecting the global retail eCommerce market, its growth during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the drivers, trends, challenges, and competition that are shifting global market dynamics.
Globally, 2020 proved to be a turbulent year for the retail industry. Businesses have had to deal with supply chain interruptions, demand disruptions, labor supply issues, and cash flow problems. In response to the pandemic, they have had to expand their touchless payment options and contactless delivery as well as completely rethink their marketing strategy. Remote work and distance learning quickly became the norm, changing consumer purchasing behaviors and catalyzing digital transformation.
This study presents a current view of the global IT/CE eCommerce market and its projected growth in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also explores growth opportunities in a post-pandemic world. The base year used for analysis is 2019 with forecasts offered through 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Information Technology (IT)/Consumer Electronics (CE) eCommerce Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment - Macro-economic Environment
- Global and North American Nominal GDP
- Global and North American Nominal GDP Per Capita
- Global and North American Consumption Expenditure
- Internet Penetration in Major Economies
- Penetration of Retail eCommerce Sales
3. Growth Environment - Overview of the Global and North American eCommerce Market
- Revenue Forecast, Global Retail eCommerce Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Global Retail eCommerce Market
- Revenue Forecast, Global and North American B2B eCommerce Market
- Number of SMBs in the United States
- eCommerce Market Drivers
- Revenue Forecast, Global Cross-border Retail eCommerce Market
- Online Cross-border Shopper Penetration Rate
- Revenue Forecast, Global and United States Retail Mobile Commerce (mCommerce) Market
4. Growth Environment - Overview of Global and North American IT/CE eCommerce Market
- Key Forecast Criteria
- Revenue Forecast, Global IT/CE Retail eCommerce Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Global IT/CE Retail eCommerce Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, North American IT/CE Retail eCommerce Market
- B2B IT/CE eCommerce Market Drivers
5. Competitive Landscape of the North American IT/CE eCommerce Market
- Online Behavior and Shopping
- Consumer Electronics/Hardware Purchased during COVID-19
- Devices Used When Shopping for Electronics
- Overview of the Competitive Landscape for the North American IT/CE Retail eCommerce Marketplace
- Online/eCommerce Retailers Selection Process
- Brands' Net Promoter Score (NPS)
- Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - Amazon
- Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - BestBuy
- Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - Walmart
- Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - eBay
- Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - Newegg
- Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - Costco
- Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - AliExpress
- Reasons for Satisfaction with Online/eCommerce Retailer - Wish
- Competitive Landscape Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, IT/CE eCommerce Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Data-driven Personalization, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Interactive Product Visualization, 2021
- List of Exhibits
