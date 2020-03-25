WASHINGTON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are closely following the Senate for the coronavirus stimulus bill to be passed offering relief for millions of small businesses, consumers and concerned citizens impacted by COVID-19 threatening to cripple the US economy. Starting today, and released globally with immediate effect, the Coronavirus Legislative Resource Center by GovPredict (https://www.govpredict.com/corona-virus-resource-center) categorizes legislation by key themes, including workers compensation, insurance, targeted aid, and emergency health policies. It also includes governor executive orders. GovPredict has taken the unprecedented move to open up their proprietary database in this time of crisis to help all Americans understand their government's response to the ongoing emergency.
"GovPredict has released the Coronavirus Legislative Resource Center as a mobile-optimized information hub devoted specifically to help organizations and the general public track COVID-19-related legislation across the country," said GovPredict Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Emil Pitkin.
Legislation is complex and fast-moving on a local, state, and federal basis, and the leading RegTech company GovPredict has opened up their proprietary database to all the state legislation and governor orders relating to COVID-19 to offer transparency and certainty to millions of Americans unsure what to do next in this extraordinary crisis. At the time of this media release, there are over 126 bills that have been proposed across the 50 state legislatures and Washington, DC. Federal and local tracking will follow.
"GovPredict takes the view that data and information should be accessible and open to the public - especially during this time of crisis - and we urge other companies to follow our lead and help guide businesses and the general public," said Dr. Pitkin.
The GovPredict visual interface allows the public to home in on specific states or see the policies enacted across the country. The platform has a user interface that is mobile optimized, especially helpful to the millions of Americans working remotely and away from their office screens. As of this morning, all newly proposed legislation is accompanied by a bill summary written by GovPredict researchers.
The resource center also lists the executive orders promulgated by the 50 governors, to allow the public and commercial interests to be better informed and to ease compliance with rapidly developing guidance.
"The transparency of the political process is of paramount importance to public and private interests, to individuals and industry, to government affairs divisions, and compliance arms, and we're here to help make better informed decisions in this time of crisis," said Dr. Emil Pitkin.
GovPredict will continue to add tracking tools for the benefit of all interested consumers in real time.
About the GovPredict
GovPredict is the first holistic all-in-one government affairs and technology platform that allows public and private enterprises and associations to monitor, measure, and respond to legislative and regulatory risk. GovPredict graduated from the influential Y Combinator Startup Incubator in 2015 and has a prestigious client base that includes hundreds of organizations spanning Fortune 50, major trade associations, and national campaign committees.
About the Coronavirus Legislative Resource Center
The Coronavirus Legislative Resource Center categorizes legislation by key themes, including workers compensation, insurance, targeted aid, and emergency health policies. GovPredict has taken the unprecedented move to open up their proprietary database in this time of crisis to buck the trend of RegTech companies keeping their data tightly held.
