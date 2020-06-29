DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019-2025.
The global hyperscale data center market is primarily dominated by colocation, internet, and cloud data center service providers. There are also many cloud-based services providers that depend on the construction of facilities by colocation providers to colocate space on a wholesale basis. This will aid cloud providers operating worldwide to establish cloud regions, thereby serving customers quickly and efficiently. In terms of construction, hyperscale operators are investing high capital in the market annually. Also, colocation providers are building hyperscale facilities spanning over 100,000 square feet with a rack power density of up to 50 kW.
The rapid increase in the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020, across Asian and European countries and the US will result in production and procurement delays till Q2 2020. The construction projects that were expected to be completed between March to June 2020, might be postponed by up to 3 months, depending on the return of the construction workforce to full strength and resumption of full-scale supply chain processes. The pandemic might affect new hyperscale projects that are likely to get underway in the Q2 2020, resulting a declining market scenario for 2020.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hyperscale data center market during the forecast period:
- AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-to-Chip Cooling Adoption
- Increasing Deployment of Software-Defined Data Center
- Increased Adoption of OCPs & Hyperscale-specific Infrastructure
- Increasing Penetration of 200GbE & 400GbE Switch Ports
The study considers the present scenario of the hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The global hyperscale data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. The demand for servers suitable for cloud computing environments will continue to grow as service providers expand their presence globally. There will be an increase in demand for servers with multicore processors, and memory will grow as the average number of virtual machines per physical server continues to rise. The US market recorded a growth of around 302% in the server market revenue with the shipment growing at around 40% in 2029. The increase in number of OCP-Ready facility will increase the procurement of ODM infrastructure among enterprise hyperscale data center operators.
The major drivers for the hyperscale data center market growth and demand include rapid advancements in IoT devices, condensed cost of ownership, and the growing number of applications across several sectors. The US is the major market in the North America that is witnessing high growth in the hyperscale data center market. In North America, the development of hyperscale data centers is of Tier III and Tier IV standards.
North America has always been a strong driver for the data center construction market. Multiple hyperscale facilities are being powered by renewable energy sources to overcome issues with power consumption and carbon emission.
In Europe, Germany continued to dominate the market, with strong contribution from the UK, Denmark, Russia, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market for hyperscale data center with high contribution from China, India, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India. The market has witnessed the entry of multiple new entrants in the colocation space with plans to build wholesale colocation spaces for hyperscale operators.
The competition among cloud service providers to establish multiple cloud regions and increase the customer base for service offerings is driving the investments in hyperscale data center construction. Also, colocation providers are investing significantly in the hyperscale development, which is increasing the competition among themselves along with several new entrants to the market. The infrastructure data center suppliers market is becoming increasingly competitive YOY. Infrastructure suppliers are innovating their product portfolio to increase their market shares.
Key Questions Answered?
- What is the global hyperscale data center market size and forecast
- Who are the leading hypescale data center developers in the US, Europe, and APAC
- The global hyperscale data center market share and leading vendors?
- What are the factors impacting the growth of the hyperscale data center market forecast?
- What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Internet Penetration & Data Growth
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.3 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations
7.4 Submarine Cables
8 Impact Of Covid-19
8.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market
8.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Hyperscale Data Center Market
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Rising Procurement Of Renewable Energy For Data Centers
9.2 Software-Defined Power To Monitor & Automate Power Infrastructure
9.3 Ai Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
9.4 Rising Deployment Of Software-Defined Data Centers (SDDC)
9.5 Increased Adoption Of OCP & Hyperscale-Specific Infrastructure
9.6 Innovative Concepts Such As Underwater & Tropical Data Centers
9.7 Rising Penetration Of 200GBE & 400GBE Switch Ports
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Cloud Services & Big Data Driving Hyperscale Data Centers
10.2 IoT & 5G Deployment To Drive Hyperscale Development
10.3 Tax Incentives To Boost Hyperscale Investment
10.4 Wholesale Colocation Demand Fuels Hyperscale Facility Development
10.5 Data Regulation To Increase Hyperscale Investments
10.6 M&A To Fuel Hyperscale Data Center Growth
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Location Constraints For Hyperscale Data Center Construction
11.2 Data Center Security Challenges
11.3 Dearth Of Skilled Workforce
11.4 Increased Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
11.5 Frequent Outages Impacting Hyperscale Data Center Operators
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 By Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 IT Infrastructure
13.4 Electrical Infrastructure
13.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.6 General Construction
14 IT Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Server Infrastructure
14.3 Storage Infrastructure
14.4 Network Infrastructure
15 By Electrical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 UPS Systems
15.3 Generators
15.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
15.5 Power Distribution Units
15.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
16 By Mechanical Infrastructure
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Cooling Systems
16.3 Racks
16.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
17 By Cooling Systems
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
17.3 Chiller Units
17.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
17.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
17.6 Other Cooling Units
18 By Cooling Technique
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
18.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
19 By General Construction
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Building Development
19.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
19.4 Building Design
19.5 Physical Security
19.6 DCIM
20 By Geography
20.1 Investment: Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine
21 North America
22 The US
23 Canada
24 Latin America
25 EMEA
26 Western Europe
27 Nordics
28 Central & Eastern Europe
29 Middle East & Africa
30 APAC
31 China & Hong Kong
32 Australia & New Zealand (AnZ)
33 India
34 Japan
35 Southeast Asia
36 Rest of APAC
37 Competitive Landscape
37.1 Overview
37.2 IT Infrastructure
37.3 Support Infrastructure
37.4 General Construction
Companies Mentioned
- Arista
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur Group
- Inventec
- Juniper
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Condair Group
- Delta Group
- Eaton
- Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- Hitech Power Protection
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- Nlyte Software
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- MTU On Site Energy
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
- AECOM
- Arup Group
- Bouygues
- Cap Ingelec
- Corgan
- DPR Construction
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building
- HDR Architecture
- Holder Construction
- ISG
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- Jones Engineering Group
- Linesight
- Mace Group
- Mercury Engineering
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Red-Engineering
- Structure Tone
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Winthrop
- Apple
- AWS (Amazon Web Services)
- Aligned Energy
- Ascenty
- Aruba SpA
- Bridge Data Centers
- CyrusOne
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center)
- Cologix (Colo-D)
- COPT Data Center Solutions (COPT DCS)
- CtrlS
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Global Switch
- Hypertec
- Microsoft
- NTT Communications
- NDC Data Center
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Stream Data Center
- Turkcell
- Urbacon Data Center Solutions
- Vantage Data Center
- New Entrants Data Center Investors
- Adani Group
- Chayora
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- Echelon Data Centers
- NDC Data Centres
- GIGA Data Centers
- PointOne
- Prime Data Centers
- Regal Orion
- Space DC
- Stack Infrastructure
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
