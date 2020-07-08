DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laboratory centrifuge market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. A laboratory centrifuge is a motor-driven device used for separating molecules with varying densities by spinning them in a solution at high speed. It operates on the principle of centripetal acceleration for separating denser molecules and moving them towards the edge of the container.
Centrifuges are commonly used in hospitals and diagnostic centers for studying proteins, viruses, and polymers as well as DNA/RNA separation, blood fractionation and cell culture separation. They are also utilized for specimen preparation, examining foreign particles and drug discovery. Currently, mini-centrifuges, benchtop centrifuges and microcentrifuges are the most common types of laboratory centrifuges available in the market.
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with advancements in the fields of biotechnology and life sciences, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Centrifugal devices are widely utilized in molecular diagnostics to separate pathogens from blood components. This aids in understanding the nature of viruses that cause ailments, such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV-AIDS. Furthermore, the development of technologically advanced product variants and their integration with the Internet of Things (IoT), is another growth-inducing factor.
These devices are equipped with automatic electric brakes, speed control mechanisms and remote monitoring features for enhanced operational efficiency. Additionally, blood banks and biopharmaceutical enterprises across the globe are using large-capacity centrifuges for the preparation of samples, cell harvesting, microfiltration of solutions and bulk production of drugs. Other factors, including increasing automation in hematology and extensive research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020-2025.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, GTCR LLC, HERMLE Labortechnik, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Kubota Corporation, NuAire, QIAGEN N.V., Sanofi Pasteur, Sartorius, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global laboratory centrifuge market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the model type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the rotor design?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the intended use?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global laboratory centrifuge market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
