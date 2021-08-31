DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Resource Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global marketing resource management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Marketing resource management (MRM) refers to a cloud-based software application that is used by organizations for effectively managing and centralizing their marketing operations. It enables the organization to unify brand compliance, marketing workflows and tracking their return on investment (ROI). It primarily performs budgeting, planning and management of the marketing assets, content and project, and analyzing the effectiveness of marketing communications and initiatives. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare, retail and automotive.
The emerging trend of digitization, along with the increasing utilization of cloud-based MRM solutions across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are rapidly shifting toward cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions to create a marketing ecosystem that is highly cost-effective and customizable. Furthermore, the integration of MRM with artificial intelligence (AI) and big data tools for data-driven marketing, is also providing a boost to the market growth. These technologically advanced solutions assist organizations in gauging the effectiveness of their digital marketing assets and take corrective measures for maximum profits. The growing organizational demand for personalized brand imaging is acting as another growth-inducing factor. MRM is programmed to deliver customer-centric content for enhanced brand experience with unique customer profiles and improved market presence of the organization, which is facilitating its adoption by various organizations. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of information technology (IT), are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adobe, Brandmaker, IBM Corporation, Infor, Microsoft Corporation, North Plain Systems, SAP SE, SAS, Teradata Corporation, Workfront Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global marketing resource management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global marketing resource management market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global marketing resource management market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Marketing Resource Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Solution Type
6.1 Marketing Reporting and Analytics
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Capacity Planning Management
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Financial Management
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Creative Production Management
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Brand and Advertising Management
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Marketing Asset Management
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
7.1 Cloud-based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 On-premises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 Media and Entertainment
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Retail
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 BFSI
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Healthcare
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Consumer Goods
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Automotive
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Manufacturing
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Apparel
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
9.9 Others
9.9.1 Market Trends
9.9.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Adobe
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Brandmaker
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 IBM Corporation
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Infor
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 North Plains Systems
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 SAP SE
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 SAS
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Teradata Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Workfront Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iszgpr
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-marketing-resource-management-industry-to-2026---players-include-ibm-infor-and-sap-among-others-301366188.html
SOURCE Research and Markets