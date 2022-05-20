DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Motherboard Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global motherboard market volume reached about 96.9 million units in 2021, up 1.8% year-on-year.
This report provides an overview of the global motherboard market volume, looks into the motherboard/desktop PC shipment volume ratio, and offers industry insight into some of the latest developments in the motherboard sector.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19, the motherboard market demand remained strong in the first half of 2021 owing to the stay-at-home trend that brought about the upgrade demand of home computer equipment for the homeschooling, working-from-home, and gaming.
List of Topics
- Global motherboard shipment volume forecast for the period 2022-2026
- Global shipment volume breakdown by shipment destination
- Comparison and ratios of global motherboard shipment volume to desktop PC shipment volume
- Analyst's industry insight into some of the latest developments in the motherboard sector
Key Topics Covered:
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 2018-2026
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q20-4Q22
- Worldwide Motherboard/Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2018-2026
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Region, 2018-2022
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Region, 2018-2022
- Intelligence Insight
- Research Scope & Definitions
