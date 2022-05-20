Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Motherboard Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motherboard market volume reached about 96.9 million units in 2021, up 1.8% year-on-year.

This report provides an overview of the global motherboard market volume, looks into the motherboard/desktop PC shipment volume ratio, and offers industry insight into some of the latest developments in the motherboard sector.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19, the motherboard market demand remained strong in the first half of 2021 owing to the stay-at-home trend that brought about the upgrade demand of home computer equipment for the homeschooling, working-from-home, and gaming.

List of Topics

  • Global motherboard shipment volume forecast for the period 2022-2026
  • Global shipment volume breakdown by shipment destination
  • Comparison and ratios of global motherboard shipment volume to desktop PC shipment volume
  • Analyst's industry insight into some of the latest developments in the motherboard sector

Key Topics Covered:

  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 2018-2026
  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q20-4Q22
  • Worldwide Motherboard/Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2018-2026
  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Region, 2018-2022
  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Region, 2018-2022
  • Intelligence Insight
  • Research Scope & Definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bujru

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-motherboard-shipments-2018-2022--2022-2026-301551951.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.