DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal 3D Printers Market By Type, Material, Technology, Additive Manufacturing Process and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global personal 3D printers market size was $1.69 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.44 billion by 2030, to register a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period.
3D printing is also known as additive printing technology, which allows manufacturers to build models using a variety of printing materials. Materials used for 3D printing include various types of polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. These printers feature extremely fine resin prints, utilizing a liquid base which is solidified using a UV light to create the solid objects. Personal 3D printers differ from professional-grade printers, in that they are much less expensive and the software needed to run them is much more user-friendly.
The applications of 3D printers are developing rapidly as they can achieve greater speed with higher precision and finer resolution. These features combined have brought 3D printing technology on a verge of revolution where the market is ready to transform from niche status to becoming a feasible choice to traditional manufacturing process in various applications.
Implementation of additive manufacturing would help industries improve the productivity of material by eliminating the wastage that occurs during production process. 3D printers finds its application in various industries namely education, entertainment, photography, architecture, fashion & jewelry, and others. The printing materials discussed in this report include various types of polymers, metals & alloys, ceramics, and others.
The prominent factors that drive the growth of the personal 3D printers market include high demand for 3D printing in dental industry, government initiatives toward the adoption of 3D printing technology, and capability to offer customized products. However, lack of skilled labor hampers its adoption, which is expected to pose a major threat to the global personal 3D printers market. However, growing adoption of 3D printers in several industries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market growth.
The global personal 3D printers market is analyzed by type, material, technology, form, additive manufacturing process, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of material, it is analyzed across plastic (thermoplastics (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), nylon, and others) and photopolymers)), metal, ceramic, resins, and other. Based on technology, it is fragmented into fused deposition modeling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), continuous liquid interface production (CLIP), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective deposition lamination, multi jet fusion, polyjet, selective laser melting (SLM), and others.
