NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WARREN, LEHIGH, AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Hellertown, and Nazareth. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 22. Northeast Extension between mile markers 49 and 71.