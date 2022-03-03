DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robot Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robot software market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 40.1 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Robot software provides a set of commands that enable mechanical devices or electronic systems to perform autonomous tasks. It includes security patrols, visitor tours and custom programs and drag-and-drop interfaces for setting up delivery routes. It can also create applications with command-and-control and tasking features and control graphical user interface (GUI) for teleoperated and mobile robots, which are utilized in different factories. Several companies are currently offering integrated robot software that combines control, safety, and motion into a single software architecture and development for enhancing productivity.
Robot Software Market Trends:
The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) emergence, along with the rising trend of precision manufacturing, is catalyzing the need for industrial robots to modify manufacturing facilities into smart, connected factories. This represents one of the major factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, due to the growing demand for packaged food items, manufacturers in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are relying on robotics technology to automate the production process and mass-produce products with high precision and yields. This is creating a favorable outlook for the market.
Apart from this, companies operating in the chemical sector are shifting towards robot software to refrain employees from performing hazardous tasks and improving workers' safety. Furthermore, robotic technologies are employed in the healthcare industry on account of the rising need for surgical robotics and lab and pharmacy automation. As e-commerce and shipping companies are also focusing on automating a significant part of their operations due to worker shortages and increasing competition between enterprises, the demand for robot software is growing across the globe. Besides this, market players worldwide are developing artificial intelligence (AI) driven robots using robotic operating systems (ROS) and frameworks, which is projected to augment the overall sales.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global robot software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on software type, robot type, deployment mode, enterprise size and end use industry.
Breakup by Software Type:
- Recognition Software
- Simulation Software
- Predictive Maintenance Software
- Data Management and Analysis Software
- Communication Management Software
Breakup by Robot Type:
- Industrial Robots
- Service Robots
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- BFSI
- Automotive
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecommunications
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., AIBrain Inc., Brain Corporation, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Furhat Robotics, H2O.ai Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Neurala Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Teradyne Inc. and The Boeing Company.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global robot software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global robot software market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the software type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the robot type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global robot software market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Robot Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Software Type
6.1 Recognition Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Simulation Software
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Predictive Maintenance Software
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Data Management and Analysis Software
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Communication Management Software
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Robot Type
7.1 Industrial Robots
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Service Robots
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
8.1 On-premises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cloud-based
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
9.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.1 BFSI
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Retail and E-Commerce
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Government and Defense
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Transportation and Logistics
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Manufacturing
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 IT and Telecommunications
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast
10.9 Others
10.9.1 Market Trends
10.9.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ABB Ltd.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 AIBrain Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Brain Corporation
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Clearpath Robotics Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Furhat Robotics
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 H2O.ai Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Neurala Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 NVIDIA Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Teradyne Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 The Boeing Company
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
