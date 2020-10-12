DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market accounted for $163.70 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $379.99 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of SWIR cameras in military & defense sector and increase in use of SWIR cameras in machine vision applications are the major factors propelling market growth. However, stringent regulations associated to import and export of SWIR cameras is hampering market growth.
Shortwave infrared cameras are standalone device used to detect radiation which is unseen to the human eye. Shortwave Infrared waveband has some unique merits that make it a useful band for sensing. For imaging application, the Shortwave infrared can individually work in the dark as infrared sensors even though the signal is reflected off the subject.
Based on the end user, the non-industrial segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. SWIR technology has an enormous expansion in applications such as scientific investigations and health checks. SWIR technology is significant for each application mentioned and is broadly used, which is likely to lead to the maximum expansion rate of this segment during the estimate period.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the numerous manufacturing capabilities of the region. SWIR detectors are used in the manufacturing process of food & beverage, electronics, and glass and security & surveillance. Considering the tensions between India, Pakistan, and China, the command for SWIR technology is increasing from the military & defense sector of these countries for installations at borders for monitoring and security applications.
Some of the key players profiled in the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market include IRCameras LLC, Raptor Photonics, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc., Sierra-Olympic Systems, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Sensors Unlimited (United Technologies Company), Teledyne Princeton Instruments, Xenics, Leonardo DRS, Sofradir, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, InView Technology Corporation, Flir Systems Inc., New Imaging Technologies and Photon Etc.
