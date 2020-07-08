DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market By Type (Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems, and Harvesting Systems), By Component (Hardware v/s Software), By Crop (Coffee, Oilseeds, Sugarcane, and Cotton), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast years. The Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud, use of IoT and AI based technologies in the agriculture industry, etc. Furthermore, adoption of practices like precision farming, data mining, among others, by the farmers is further propelling the market across the globe. Additionally, initiatives taken by various governments to promote and integrate digital technologies in agriculture especially in developing economies such as India is further driving the market across the globe.
The Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market is segmented based on type, component, crop, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into irrigation systems, plant growth monitoring systems and harvesting systems. The irrigation systems segment is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast years since the use of smart irrigation systems reduces the amount of water needed for irrigation, resulting in the reduction of operational costs, specifically for large farmlands. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during the next five years. The hardware component consists of various sensors, controllers, GPS devices, displays, flow meters, solenoid valves, switches, among others. Sensors are installed on the plants or soil to sense and collect real-time data, which is used to generate reports and maps to assist farmers in making decisions about their crops.
Regionally, the smart plantation management systems market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the overall smart plantation management systems market during the forecast period on account of the favorable climatic conditions for plantation crops.
Major players operating in the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market include Robert Bosch GmBH, John Deere & Company, Netafim, Synelixis Solutions, DTN, AgroWebLab Co., Ltd, Tevatronics, SemiosBio Technologies, WaterBit, Jain Irrigation Systems and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in June 2019, DTN (US) acquired PraxSoft (US), which would help the organization to provide more accurate data by using sensors and communication technologies.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market based on type, component, crop, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems, and Harvesting Systems)
5.2.2. By Component (Hardware v/s Software)
5.2.3. By Crop (Coffee, Oilseeds, Sugarcane, Fruits and Cotton)
5.2.4. By Company (2019)
5.2.5. By Region
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Asia-Pacific Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7. Europe Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8. North America Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. North America: Country Analysis
9. South America Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East and Africa Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Robert Bosch GmBH
13.2. John Deere & Company
13.3. Netafim
13.4. Synelixis Solutions
13.5. DTN
13.6. AgroWebLab Co., Ltd
13.7. Tevatronics
13.8. SemiosBio Technologies
13.9. WaterBit
13.10. Jain Irrigation Systems
14. Strategic Recommendations
15. About the author & Disclaimer
