DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 The "Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global supply chain management software market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% over the projected period 2019-2028.
The growing need for demand management systems is primarily driving the growth of the global supply chain management (SCM) software market. Also, there is an increased application of SCM software in the e-commerce industry for facilitating the smooth functioning of its complex processes. In addition, this software generates reliable data-driven insights, thereby providing better control over the supply chain. The growing trend of digitization in businesses is likely to create new opportunities for the studied market. Besides, the growing adoption of cloud-based supply management software is also favoring global market growth. However, the high cost required tosetup supply chain management software is restraining the SCM software market growth. Also, there is a rise in the instances of cybersecurity attacks associated with cloud-based SCM software, which is expected tohinder the market growth in the forecast period.
The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.
Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the supply chain management software in the forthcoming years. Rapid urbanization and the growing demand for software from different applications are primarily contributing to the growth of the regional market. With the increase in the adoption of internet-based technologies by different companies, there is a considerable increase in the penetration of cloud-based supply chain management software in the region. Besides, there is an increasing public awareness regardingthe advantages of using SCM software. This is likely to increase the adoption of this software in APAC over the coming period.
The major companies in the supply chain management software market are Infor, Epicor Software Corporation, Manhattan Associates, HighJump, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Oracle, International Business Machines Corporation, Blue Yonder Group (JDA Software), SAP SE and Kinaxis.
HighJump is a company providing integrated solutions for warehouse, logistics and transportation ecosystems to build an efficient supply chain. The company utilizes advanced cloud technology to aid customers to uncover actionable insights and achieve greater efficiency. Also, it provides solutions that help in managing supply chains in an efficient manner. The company helps manage the inventory and information flow from supplier to direct delivery stores through manufacturing, distribution and EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) solutions.. It provides a wide product portfolio, including cloud WWS, warehouse management ERP integration, multi-violent operations and voice-directed warehouse.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Supply Chain Management Software Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Retail & Consumer Goods Industry is the Largest User of Supply Chain Management Software
2.2.2. Increasing Usage in Sme Sector
2.2.3. Procure & Sourcing is the Dominant Solution
2.2.4. Rising Popularity of Cloud Deployment
2.2.5. Service is Rapidly Growing Component of the Market
2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitute
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Impact of Covid-19 on Supply Chain Management Software Market
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Need for Demand Management System
2.7.2. Growth in the E-Commerce Industry
2.7.3. Software Provides Better Control Over the Supply Chain
2.8. Market Restraints
2.8.1. High Cost of Setup
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Rise in Digitization in Businesses
2.9.2. Growing Demand for Cloud Solutions
2.10. Market Challenges
2.10.1. Possibility of Cyber Attack
2.10.2. Need for Higher Bandwidth for Cloud Solutions
3. Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook - by Industry Vertical
3.1. Retail & Consumer Goods
3.2. Manufacturing
3.3. Food & Beverages
3.4. Transportation & Logistics
3.5. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
3.6. Automotive
3.7. Other Industry Verticals
4. Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook - by Component
4.1. Solution
4.2. Service
5. Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook - by Deployment
5.1. On-Premise
5.2. Cloud-Based
6. Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook - by Organization Size
6.1. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
6.2. Large Enterprises
7. Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook - by Solution
7.1. Procurement and Sourcing
7.2. Supply Chain Planning
7.3. Manufacturing Execution System
7.4. Transportation Management System
7.5. Warehouse Management System
8. Supply Chain Management Software Market - Regional Outlook
8.1. North America
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.4. Latin America
8.5. Middle East and Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Highjump
9.2. International Business Machines Corporation
9.3. Kinaxis
9.4. Oracle
9.5. Manhattan Associates
9.6. The Descartes Systems Group Inc
9.7. Blue Yonder Group (Jda Software)
9.8. SAP Se
9.9. Infor
9.10. Epicor Software Corporation
10. Research Methodology & Scope
10.1. Research Scope & Deliverables
10.1.1. Objectives of Study
10.1.2. Scope of Study
10.2. Sources of Data
10.2.1. Primary Data Sources
10.2.2. Secondary Data Sources
10.3. Research Methodology
10.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market
10.3.2. Identification of Data Sources
10.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants
10.3.4. Data Collection
10.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jihqmf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716