ATLANTA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A pair of auction houses in the eastern United States and an online marketplace from France recently became industry partners with Atlanta-based WorthPoint Corporation.
The three companies, which include Paris-based Antikeo, Freeport, Maine-based Casco Bay Auctions, and Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates of Mt. Crawford, Va. will supply current and historical sales data to WorthPoint's growing Price Guide database.
"These three companies are very different from each other, and they bring to WorthPoint an interesting variety of data from some of the most important regions for antiques and collecting," said Will Seippel, WorthPoint founder and CEO. "I'm especially delighted that Antikeo is joining us from France. Our goal is to be a comprehensive resource for everyone who loves collecting, so we are focused on adding more partners and auction houses across the globe."
Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates opened in 2009 and is co-owned by the husband-and-wife team of Jeffrey and Beverley Evans. The company specializes in Southern decorative and folk art, Americana, fine art, 17th to 20th-century ceramics and glass, textiles, antique sewing accoutrements, silver, jewelry, and coins, antique books and manuscripts, and all types of other valuable antiques and collectibles. Nearly 160,000 of the company's auction results are now searchable on WorthPoint.
"Our team has been working with WorthPoint for several years as we find the site to be an important research tool in the cataloging process, particularly with respect to data on various collectibles," said William F. Kimbrough, vice president, auctioneer, and department head for the Americana, Fine & Decorative Arts team at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates. "WorthPoint is unique in its inclusion of both individual seller results and auction house results, and this broad inclusivity in collecting information allows for a deeper and more diverse understanding of the markets for antiques and collectibles."
Antikeo is an online antiques marketplace, offering a variety of objects and works of art selected and certified by professional antique dealers. The site helps French market antique dealers showcase their items to a broader, international customer base and features objects that are representative of an era, a particular style, and sometimes a disappeared handicraft. Recently sold items on Antikeo include Louis XVI period furnishings and several 18th-century oil paintings.
"Our goal is to offer opportunities to show and sell products worldwide, and in our search for new solutions, we discovered the vast resources of WorthPoint," said Bruno Morazzoni, founding partner of Antikeo. "Having our sold items featured in the WorthPoint database provides good exposure to a large range of potential clients."
Casco Bay Auctions, LLC, specializes in consignment sales and serves clients in southern and mid-coast Maine. Recent high-dollar sales include an iconic Robert Indiana "LOVE" print, an original Lionel model train set, and numerous early American decorative pieces such as clocks, desks, dressers, and chairs.
"We came across WorthPoint while researching prices on collectible items that are not well-represented in other pricing sources," said Andrew Davis, an auctioneer for Casco Bay Auctions. "We now find ourselves regularly turning to WorthPoint to set pre-sale estimates. We look forward to offering subscribers our sales data so they can make informed purchases as well."
WorthPoint partners with a diverse group of online marketplaces and traditional auction houses to provide archived sales data for art, antiques, luxury, vintage, and collectible items.
About WorthPoint Corporation: WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art, and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, and symbols (M.A.P.S.), and a digital Library with nearly 1,000 books on collectible topics. Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint offers more than 540 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta and has subscribers on six continents.
