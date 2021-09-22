SIERRA MADRE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wound Care Advantage (WCA), the nation's leading wound care consulting firm and Swift Medical, the global leader in digital wound care, announces a new strategic partnership that brings Swift Medical's advanced wound imaging platform to WCA's Network hospitals to enhance their collective impact on the wound care industry.
Swift Medical's technology platform will be integrated into the WCA network of tools and resources that empower hospitals to run successful wound care programs. Swift Medical's technology connects directly with hospital EHR systems to enable seamless clinical workflows, such as advanced wound imaging, documentation and analytics.
"We are very pleased to partner with Swift Medical to bring their wound imaging technology to our wound centers," says Melissa Bailey, President of Wound Care Advantage. "Our hospital partners are looking for continuum solutions and the introduction of Swift's wound imaging platform into the WCA Network is an effective tool that compliments the operational expertise we provide."
Simply by waving a smartphone above a wound, Swift Medical's technology is able to capture high precision images and autonomously determine wound measurements and clinical characteristics, enabling real-time identification of high risk patients and tracking of wound healing to drive preventive, high quality care.
"Wounds present a significant clinical and financial challenge for every hospital and health system," says Phil Wigmore, VP Business Development at Swift Medical. "We're thrilled to partner with WCA to empower internal hospital teams to build superior wound care programs with innovative technology and deliver the highest standard of care to their patients."
To learn more about Wound Care Advantage, visit http://www.theWCA.com and to learn more about Swift Medical, visit http://www.swiftmedical.com.
About Wound Care Advantage:
Founded in 2002, Wound Care Advantage (WCA) has been a pioneer of reimagining how wound care programs operate across the United States. With the recent launch of the Luvo digital wound center management tool, WCA enables hospitals to operate clinically and financially successful wound care programs through a self-managed partnership. Wound Care Advantage is a privately held company headquartered in Sierra Madre, California. For additional information, visit: http://www.thewca.com.
About Swift Medical:
Swift Medical is the world leader in digital wound care. Their technology is used by over 4,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care to improve the prevention, treatment, and management of wounds. To learn more about Swift Medical, visit them at: http://www.swiftmedical.com.
Media Contact
Daniel Tozier, Wound Care Advantage, +1 888.484.3922 Ext: 219, dtozier@thewca.com
David Mannion, Swift Medical, 416.303.8020, david.mannion@swiftmedical.com
SOURCE Wound Care Advantage