ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, announced today several ways it is helping to ease stress, recognize employee dedication, keep customers connected, and support communities as COVID-19 continues to spread.
In an effort to support employees, WOW! leaders have stepped up in a big way to bolster the company's Arm-in-Arm (ANA) fund, an employee-funded program that provides financial support to other employees who need it. Recently, WOW!'s entire executive leadership team has committed significant portions of their paychecks to seed the ANA fund which will be available to employees experiencing hardships. In addition, leaders throughout the company have made large donations to food banks across its service footprint to support the communities where WOW! employees live, work, and learn.
"The employees, customers and the communities we serve remain our top priority during this uncertain time," said Teresa Elder, WOW!'s CEO. "Many in our communities rely on WOW!'s services so we're taking extra care in keeping our employees and customers healthy. In mid-March, we shifted to a work-from-home environment for all who can and we temporarily increased our compensation for employees needed to work directly with customers. We've provided PPE, hand sanitizer, additional personal time off and have made additional medical and mental health resources available to employees. We can't eliminate all the stresses our employees are facing right now but we're hoping these initiatives will help provide some peace of mind."
In an effort to support its customers in this economically stressful time, WOW! recently renewed its commitment to the FCC Pledge to Keep Americans Connected through the end of June. Two months ago, WOW! was part of the inaugural group of cable industry leaders that agreed to not disconnect essential services for customers having financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally and in line with social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC, WOW! provides contact-less installations for new customers who have purchased its high-speed internet service or Whole-Home WiFi product. Self-installation kits are delivered to the customer's door and include the needed equipment, modems, and Whole-Home WiFi units, along with step-by-step instructions. A significant number of current installations are now being done without any face-to-face interaction between a customer and a technician, reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19. If technicians need to enter a customer's home, they wear personal protective equipment, like gloves and masks, and are careful to use hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to wipe down equipment or anything else they may touch in the home. At this time, WOW! has had only two positive cases of COVID-19 among its frontline employees.
WOW!'s robust broadband network has the capacity to handle increased usage, including video streaming, as more people work and learn from home. The network is designed to deliver consistent, high-performing connectivity without disruption and without imposing data caps.
"We know our customers are dealing with significant challenges and WOW! is committed to maintaining reliability in our network so our customers can stay connected," said Henry Hryckiewicz, chief technology officer at WOW!. "The last thing our customers need to worry about now is not being able to access the internet and we are here to ensure that doesn't happen."
About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing fiber network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, streaming, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.