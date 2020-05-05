ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced Cleveland and Mid-Michigan are the latest markets to offer its new video choice, WOW! tv+, for its high-speed data (HSD) customers.
The Android TV-based platform features popular live channel packages, cloud DVR, and access to a deep On Demand library. It also includes a voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration and easy access to streaming apps through the Google Play Store without the need to change inputs. Its intuitive content discovery is curated in an easy-to-navigate manner, which provides customers with an improved video experience and gets them to their favorite shows quickly.
The company's move to an IP-delivered video offering allows WOW! to better leverage its industry-leading broadband network, enable fast and easy contactless installs, and support Internet of Things devices that more consumers are now bringing into their homes.
"Consumers want choices. They want to determine when, where and how they consume information and entertainment," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We're seeing seismic shifts in the industry and WOW! tv+ is one more way our customers can seek news and entertainment on their terms. As efficient use of our broadband network becomes more important, moving to an IP-based video service makes perfect sense and provides our customers with an enhanced viewing experience."
About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband service providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, streaming, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.