SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW24-7 is a provider of high-quality call center services. Every enterprise understands the importance of maintaining high standards of customer service. A call center team is likely to be the initial interaction between a business and its potential customers, while also offering assistance and dealing with queries or problems from existing customers. As such, an efficient call center has a huge responsibility for the public relations of the business it represents.

Founded in 2006 by CEO Maya Momotok, WOW24-7 provides:

  • A 24/7/365 emergency hotline
  • Scalable services for high and low seasons with Level 1 and Level 2 support
  • Freedom for businesses to hire and fire their own support teams
  • Cost savings of up to $50,000 per agent
  • Quality assurance
  • Continuous updating of FAQs and knowledge bases by the support teams
  • Frontline support
  • Back office support
  • Outsourcing of business processes

"We provide a "wow" support experience to your customers," says Momotok. "We create teams that can foster strong customer relationships."

WOW24-7 supports businesses across the globe with friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful operators. At the initial planning stage, the WOW24-7 team will carefully examine the needs of a business's clientele. The team of experienced agents will then create a knowledge base, a list of FAQs, and a call script while integrating its support solutions with existing business processes.

Existing customers are eager to recommend WOW24-7:

"Since WOW24-7 joined the team, agents haven't missed any calls or messages…," says Thomas Sonderbjerg Larsen, Digital Marketing Manager of Dixa.

"WOW24-7 generated more leads for us than any other outsourcing service," says Mykola Slobodyan, CEO of the APPsolutions.

Click here to find out more about how WOW24-7 can benefit your business or to request a consultation.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow24-7-offers-high-quality-call-center-service-to-businesses-globally-301222862.html

SOURCE WOW24-7

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.