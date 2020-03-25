SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA) a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, the largest global electronic components distributor, announced today a new partnership with ACEINNA, a worldwide leader in the development of innovative Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and current sensing technologies that are essential to next generation cars, robots and other autonomous applications.
"WPG Americas is extremely excited to bring a supplier like ACEINNA to our line card to promote their MEMS based sensing solutions to our customers. With the growing demand for next generation cars, robots and other autonomous applications, ACEINNA will help to enable customers to bring their products to market with cutting edge technologies," said Rich Davis, President of WPG Americas.
"This partnership between WPGA and ACEINNA is big step forward for the industry," said Michael Murray, Executive VP at ACEINNA. "By working together, we are making it much more efficient and easier for developers to research, source and obtain the best possible sensing solutions for the design of autonomous vehicles and power management applications."
About WPG Americas Inc.
Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $17.07B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
About ACEINNA
ACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter, agricultural and construction markets. ACEINNA's precise positioning solutions are MEMS based, open-source, inertial sensing systems that are leading the industry by enabling easy-to-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems for the autonomous revolution. ACEINNA's current sensor product family is based on AMR technology that enables industry leading accuracy, bandwidth and step response in a cost effective single-chip form factor. ACEINNA has R&D facilities in San Jose, CA; Andover, MA; and Chicago, IL; as well as manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China.