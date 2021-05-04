PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wrinkl is proud to announce that it was issued US Patent No. 10,999,226 today for its technology enabling users in a chat stream to (1) specify an area of an image; (2) input content to be associated with the specified area; (3) optionally search for threshold criteria-based matches; and (4) post a further message to include all or a portion of the first image along with the associated matched image(s).
In one use case example, a user can identify an area of a photograph containing the face of a person, and a search will return matched [celebrity, for example] images. The user can then specify one or more of the resulting matched faces to be posted in the message stream along with the original image and together with any text or other added message content.
In another use case of the patented technology, a user can (1) specify an area of an image; (2) add associated content; and (3) transmit the further message into the chat stream.
To inquire about licensing Image References or any other of Wrinkl's patented or patent pending innovations, please contact us at wrinkl-ip@wrinkl.com.
