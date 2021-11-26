NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The writing instruments market is set to grow by USD 758.48 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.28% according to Technavio. 68% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. India and China are the key markets for writing instruments in the region. The high preference for corporate gifting will facilitate the writing instruments market growth in APAC.
For up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market - Request a free sample report.
Writing Instruments Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our writing instruments market report covers the following areas:
- Writing Instruments Market size
- Writing Instruments Market trends
- Writing Instruments Market industry analysis
Writing Instruments Market 2022-2026:Key Vendors
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Flair Writing Industries Ltd., Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd., M&G Holding Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd, Newell Brands Inc., PENTEL STATIONERY (INDIA) PVT. LTD., PILOT Corp., and Societe Bic SA are some of the major market participants.
Writing Instruments Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The emerging online sales of writing instruments and the ease of availability of raw materials will offer immense growth opportunities for the writing instruments market. However, the decline in profit margins of vendors and retailers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Writing Instruments Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Individuals
- Enterprises
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Writing Instruments Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment
The writing instruments market share growth by the individuals' segment has been significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the writing instruments market size.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Writing Instruments Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist writing instruments market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the writing instruments market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the writing instruments market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of writing instruments market vendors
Related Reports:
Writing and Marking Instruments Market -The writing and marking instruments market has the potential to grow by USD 6.25 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05%. Download a free sample now!
School Stationery Supplies Market -The school stationery supplies market has the potential to grow by USD 15.12 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3%. Download a free sample now!
Writing Instruments Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.28%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 758.48 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.16
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and
Performing market contribution
APAC at 68%
Key consumer countries
India, China, US, Mexico, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
Companies profiled
Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Flair Writing
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/writing-instruments-market-to-grow-by-usd-758-48-million-from-2021-to-2026--emerging-online-sales-of-writing-instruments-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301432039.html
SOURCE Technavio