NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WSG Systems has released a new version of the Empire SUITE
Company president and founder Bill Cornfield says, "We are incredibly excited about our new version. This release includes features and enhancements based on the invaluable feedback provided by our existing and prospective clients, and we believe this release will allow us to widen our industry leading position for resource scheduling. New self-scheduling capabilities empower employees to maintain control over their own schedules while at the same time providing resource managers tools to ensure company objectives are met and company policies are adhered to."
Cornfield also noted a number of new features were added to WSG's Empire TIME OFF application, the best of breed absence management solution for both regulatory and non-regulatory time off. "For example, managers and administrators can prevent inadvertent short staffing problems by defining limits for the number of concurrent leaves. Managers and administrators can of course approve any leave request, but they will know ahead of time if employee leave will cause a staffing problem for a manager, office or department. We've also added the ability for firms to declare blackout periods – tax busy season for example – as out of bounds for leave requests."
WSG Systems Corp. is the developer of the award-winning Empire SUITE application, used around the world by leading companies such as Deloitte, Walt Disney Imagineering and Major League Baseball. More than 70,000 users at accounting companies, professional services firms and internal IT shops around the world trust the Empire SUITE to make their businesses run more efficiently and help their employees focus on higher value work. In addition to time and expense reporting, the Empire SUITE supports staff resource scheduling and absence management. The Empire SUITE also seamlessly integrates with Wolters Kluwer's CCH Axcess™ Practice and Axcess Workstream software which is used by accounting firms all across the country.
To learn more, visit https://go.empiresuite.com/, call us at 800-545-7866, or visit us at 630 9th Avenue, Suite 301, New York, NY 10036.
