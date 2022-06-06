WSG Systems will be debuting their groundbreaking new version of Empire® SUITE including an AI based automated tax scheduling solution at the AICPA Engage Conference at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, NV, June 6th-9th
LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Company president and founder Bill Cornfield says, "We are very excited about our new release and the features we've added to Empire RESOURCE. We've improved our industry leading scheduling software by adding innovative skills tracking and search capabilities, making it easier than ever for HR to define the skills important to the firm. And we've made it simple for employees to add their skills and proficiency levels within the framework provided by HR. Engagement managers can add the skills needed for an assignment, and Empire RESOURCE's 'best match' capability helps the Resource Manager find the correct resources for the assignment – available, appropriately located and properly skilled. Staffers can also elect to receive text messages about opportunities matching their skills and the kind of work they are interested in and can apply for the work directly from the text message."
Cornfield also noted their industry first AI-based tax compliance scheduling application, Empire AUTOMATED TAX SCHEDULING, has been enhanced and now supports out of the box integration with Wolters Kluwer's CCH Axcess™ Workflow (formerly XCM) product. "Tax compliance scheduling has been completely reimagined for today's hybrid work environment. Busy season chaos and pulling returns out of a drawer to be worked on is a thing of the past," Cornfield said. "You define target dates based on the return type, complexity, and priority, and Empire AUTOMATED TAX SCHEDULING and CCH Axcess Workflow will ensure returns are assigned to the resources best suited to complete the work based on their skills, experience with the type of return and experience with the client. As new returns are added and in process returns are worked on and completed, the system automatically reschedules the work. The resulting schedule is always optimized so you can complete more work with the same staff."
WSG Systems Corp. is the developer of the award-winning Empire SUITE application, used around the world by leading companies such as Deloitte, Walt Disney Imagineering, and Major League Baseball. More than 70,000 users at accounting companies, professional services firms, and internal IT shops around the world trust Empire SUITE to make their businesses run more efficiently and help their employees focus on higher value work. In addition to time and expense reporting, Empire SUITE supports staff resource scheduling and absence management. Empire SUITE also seamlessly integrates with Wolters Kluwer's CCH Axcess™ software which is used by accounting firms all across the country.
To learn more, visit https://go.empiresuite.com/, call us at 800-545-7866, or visit us at 630 9th Avenue, Suite 301, New York, NY 10036.
Contact info:
Steve Macquade, 212-381-0434, stevem@wsg.com
WSG Systems Corp
630 Ninth Avenue, Suite 301
New York, NY 10036
Media Contact
Steve Macquade, WSG Systems Corp, 800-545-7866, stevem@wsg.com
sales, WSG Systems Corp, 800-545-7866, sales@wsg.com
SOURCE WSG Systems Corp