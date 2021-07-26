NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are very excited to announce the launch of our partner program for professional services firms, software distributors and resellers. Our partners can develop new revenue opportunities through reselling our best of breed remote-work friendly applications to their clients," says WSG's president and founder Bill Cornfield. "Businesses of all sizes are evaluating their applications in the new hybrid and remote work environment, and our solutions are proven winners in delivering both results to their customers and in retaining key staff," said Cornfield.
"Our Empire TIME OFF application gives firms the most comprehensive tool set available for managing both regulatory and non-regulatory time off. Users can request and managers can approve PTO across multiple platforms including our new Empire SUITE Microsoft Teams™ bot, as well as mobile, web and email."
"Empire TIME OFF simplifies PTO accruals management which can prevent unexpected liabilities and unforeseen costs when employees leave or retire," Cornfield continued. "24 states and counting have made time off 'use it or lose it' rules illegal, and more than ever firms need to manage the time off process closely to ensure accrued time off taken is recorded properly. There are a lot of time off applications out there that focus solely on tracking time off, but very few were designed to ensure accuracy and 360-degree notification to all parties involved, including project managers. It's rare to find a time off application which requires zero training while automating the entire process from request to approval to payroll, and rarer still is a time off application that informs all approving managers of who else has time off which overlaps with an outstanding request. Empire TIME OFF checks all those boxes."
Cornfield also notes that "regulatory leave requirements are also changing around the country, which puts even more pressure on HR departments. Our open design makes integration with HR and Payroll straightforward to ensure compliance with company and constantly evolving regulatory policies."
"And, our popular Empire RESOURCE scheduling application is used around the world for intelligent resource scheduling on projects large and small," said Cornfield. "One of the critical aspects of project profitability is proper staffing. Finding the right resource – available and properly skilled – can ensure your clients' projects are delivered on time and on budget and Empire RESOURCE will help your clients find the right resource for the job."
The Empire SUITE Partner Program is open to distributors, resellers and solution providers worldwide. Partner Program members receive sales and technical support so their clients are up and running quickly. Our Partner portal gives partners access to a library of Empire SUITE information, including sales decks, white papers, explainer videos and more.
WSG Systems Corp. is the developer of the award-winning Empire SUITE application, used around the world by leading companies such as Deloitte, Walt Disney Imagineering and Major League Baseball. More than 70,000 users at accounting companies, professional services firms and internal IT shops around the world trust the Empire SUITE to make their businesses run more efficiently and help their employees focus on higher value work. In addition to time and expense reporting, the Empire SUITE supports staff resource scheduling and absence management. The Empire SUITE also seamlessly integrates with Wolters Kluwer's CCH Axcess™ Practice and Axcess Workstream software which is used by accounting firms all across the country.
