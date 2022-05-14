WSI Comandix, a digital marketing agency and online marketing partner, joins the Shopify Partner Plus Program to serve eCommerce brands.
MARKHAM, Ontario, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WSI Comandix has recently joined the Shopify Partner Plus program to serve their eCommerce customers better. As a leading digital marketing agency, they aim to introduce new merchants to Shopify and provide seamless solutions to help them get started with their online business efficiently. They believe that established enterprises can also considerably benefit from this partnership to enhance their reach in the virtual world.
An Initiative to Support eCommerce Merchants
Located in Markham, Ontario, WSI Comandix has been helping clients across Toronto and the GTA in web development and digital marketing projects since 1999. By becoming a Shopify Plus Partner, they have enhanced their expertise to meet the growing demands of online merchants and the evolving scenario in the eCommerce marketplace. They strive to leverage their resources to power high-growth merchants with this thoughtful action.
Lenny Dingemans, the Project Manager/SaaS, said, "We are proud to be Shopify Partners, as this opens up a world of possibilities for our clients when looking to create a beautiful and functional eCommerce site." Mr. Dingemans firmly believes that this effort will help them better serve their expanding customer base in Toronto and GTA. He added that becoming a Shopify Plus Partner will help the agency effectively fulfill the clients' diverse business needs in the online marketplace.
In addition to the agency's eCommerce services, qualified Shopify Plus merchants will enjoy advanced features to maximize their Shopify integration. They will also have access to WSI Comandix's team of experts to build intuitive merchant experiences.
About WSI Comandix
With over 20 years of experience, WSI Comandix has grown to become a digital marketing agency that consistently delivers above and beyond clients' expectations regardless of the industry, scope, or size. Their team of specialists includes professionals who can support varied needs and goals such as enhancing web presence, increasing traffic and visibility, and boosting conversions and leads.
