WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) honored nearly three dozen individuals for their outstanding contributions to the field of weed science. The awards were presented during the organization's 62nd annual meeting, hosted online and attended by weed scientists from around the globe.
The 2022 award winners listed below include individuals from academia, government and private industry. Biographical sketches are available online.
FELLOWS (WSSA's highest honor):
- Patrick Tranel, Ph.D., University of Illinois
- David Monks, Ph.D., North Carolina State University
OUTSTANDING EXTENSION AWARD
- Joe Neal, Ph.D., North Carolina State University
OUTSTANDING RESEARCH AWARD
- Peter Sikkima, Ph.D., University of Guelph
OUTSTANDING GRADUATE STUDENT AWARDS
- Ramawater Yadav, Ph.D., Iowa State University-Ames
- Lawson Priess, Ph.D., University of Arkansas
OUTSTANDING TEACHER AWARD
- Ramon Leon, Ph.D., North Carolina State University
OUTSTANDING EARLY CAREER WEED SCIENTIST
- Paul Tseng, Ph.D., Mississippi State University
OUTSTANDING INDUSTRY AWARD
- Chandrashekar (Chandra) Aradhya, Ph.D., Bayer CropScience
PUBLIC SERVICE AWARD
- Amy Asmus, Asmus Farm Supply Inc.
EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM AWARD
- Lauren Quinn, Ph.D., University of Illinois
US-HRAC HERBICIDE RESISTANCE MANAGEMENT AWARDS
- Adam Davis, Ph.D., University of Illinois
- Aaron Hager, Ph.D., University of Illinois
- Dean Riechers, Ph.D., University of Illinois
- Patrick Tranel, Ph.D., University of Illinois
OUTSTANDING PAPER: INVASIVE PLANT SCIENCE AND MANAGEMENT
Assessing vulnerability and resistance to plant invasions: a native community perspective. Authors:
- Ines Ibanez, Ph.D., University of Michigan
- Gang Liu, Ph.D., Shaanxi Normal University
- Lais Petri, University of Michigan
- Sam Schaffer-Morrison, University of Michigan
- Sheila Schueller, Ph.D., University of Michigan
OUTSTANDING PAPER: WEED SCIENCE
Species identification and morphological trait diversity in ryegrass (Lolium spp.) populations from the Texas Blackland Prairies. Authors:
- Aniruddha Maity, Ph.D., Texas A&M University
- Vijay Singh, Ph.D., Virginia Tech
- Matheus Bastos Martins, Texas A&M University
- Paulo José Ferreira, Texas A&M University
- Gerald Ray Smith, Ph.D., Texas A&M University
- Muthukumar Bagavathiannan, Ph.D., Texas A&M University
OUTSTANDING PAPER: WEED TECHNOLOGY
Off-target pesticide movement: a review of our current understanding of drift due to inversions and secondary movement. Authors:
- Mandy Bish, Ph.D., University of Missouri
- Eric Oseland, Ph.D., Bayer
- Kevin Bradley, Ph.D., University of Missouri
OUTSTANDING REVIEWER AWARDS
- Invasive Plant Science and Management: Linsey Milbrath, Ph.D., USDA-ARS
- Weed Technology: Sarah Lancaster, Ph.D., Kansas State University
- Weed Science: Steve Li, Ph.D., Auburn University
HONORARY WSSA MEMBER
- Ram Kanwar Malik, Ph.D., International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center
About the Weed Science Society of America
The Weed Science Society of America, a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.wssa.net.
Media Contact
Lee Van Wychen, National & Regional Weed Science Societies, 202-746-4686, Lee.VanWychen@wssa.net
SOURCE Weed Science Society of America