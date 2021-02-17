WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) honored more than two dozen individuals for their outstanding contributions to the field of weed science. The awards were presented during the organization's first virtual annual meeting, hosted online and attended by weed scientists from around the globe.
"We are pleased to honor individuals who are making their mark on our profession through their research, teaching, publishing and outreach," says Anita Dille, Ph.D., incoming president of WSSA. The 2021 award winners include:
WSSA FELLOWS
- Scott Senseman, Ph.D., University of Tennessee
- David L. Jordan, Ph.D., North Carolina State University
OUTSTANDING EXTENSION AWARD
- Jane M. Mangold, Ph.D., Montana State University
OUTSTANDING RESEARCH AWARD
- Mithila Jugulam, Ph.D., Kansas State University
OUTSTANDING GRADUATE STUDENT AWARD
- Aniruddha Maity, Ph.D. candidate, Texas A&M University
OUTSTANDING TEACHER AWARD
- Katie Jennings, Ph.D., North Carolina State University
OUTSTANDING PAPER: INVASIVE PLANT SCIENCE AND MANAGEMENT
Evaluating Landscape Characteristics of Predicted Hotspots for Plant Invasions. Authors:
- Adrian Lazaro-Lobo, Mississippi State University
- Kristine O. Evans, Mississippi State University
- Gary N. Ervin, Mississippi State University
OUTSTANDING PAPER: WEED SCIENCE
Phenotypic Diversity of Weedy Rice (Oryza sativa f. spontanea) Biotypes Found in California and Implications for Management. Authors:
- Whitney Brim-DeForest, University of California
- Elizabeth Karn, University of California
- Teresa De Leon, University of California
- Luis Espino, University of California
- Kassim Al-Khatib, University of California
OUTSTANDING PAPER: WEED TECHNOLOGY
Tillage Based, Site-Specific Weed Control for Conservation Cropping Systems. Authors:
- Michael J. Walsh, University of Sydney
- Caleb C. Squires, University of Sydney
- Guy R. Y. Coleman, University of Sydney
- Michael J. Widderick, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Queensland, Australia
- Adam B. McKiernan, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Queensland, Australia
- Bhagirath S. Chauhan, The University of Queensland
- Carlo Peressini, The University of Western Australia
- Andrew L. Guzzomi, The University of Western Australia
OUTSTANDING REVIEWER AWARDS
- Sarah Ward, Ph.D., Landganics
- Charlie Cahoon, Ph.D., North Carolina State University
- Nithya Subramanian, Ph.D., Texas A&M University
OUTSTANDING EARLY CAREER WEED SCIENTIST
- Chenxi Wu, Ph.D., Bayer CropScience
OUTSTANDING INDUSTRY AWARD
- Peter J. Porpiglia, Ph.D., AMVAC Corporation
PUBLIC SERVICE AWARD
- David E. Ervin, Ph.D., Portland State University
US-HRAC HERBICIDE RESISTANCE MANAGEMENT AWARD
- Michael J. Walsh, Ph.D., University of Sydney
HONORARY WSSA MEMBER
- Bhagirath Singh Chauhan, Ph.D., The University of Queensland (Australia)
Biographical sketches of the winners are available in the 2021 annual meeting awards program, posted online on the WSSA website: https://wssa.net/wp-content/uploads/2021-WSSA-Awards-Program.pdf
About the Weed Science Society of America
The Weed Science Society of America, a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.wssa.net.
Media Contact
Lee Van Wychen, National & Regional Weed Science Societies, 202-746-4686, lee.vanwychen@wssa.net
SOURCE Weed Science Society of America