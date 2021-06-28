WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Members of the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) are among those leading presentations during in the upcoming 61st annual meeting of the Aquatic Plant Management Society (APMS), an event that will include both face-to-face and online sessions.
The face-to-face portion will be held July 12-14 in New Orleans, Louisiana, followed by a one-day virtual session on July 29. All in-person talks will be recorded and will be made available on demand. In addition, those registering for the face-to-face session will have access to presentations delivered online during the virtual meeting.
Several WSSA members are among those scheduled to make presentations on the latest research and best practices in aquatic weed management. Examples of those presenting during the face-to-face general sessions include:
- Mark A. Heilman, Ph.D., of SePRO Corporation will make a presentation on "Management strategies utilizing florpyrauxifen-benzyl for control of yellow floating heart in an Oklahoma drinking water reservoir."
- James Leary, Ph.D., of the University of Florida will make a presentation on "Evaluating subsurface field applications of florpyrauxifen-benzyl for suppressing hydrilla."
- Christopher Mudge, Ph.D., of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will make a presentation on "Herbicide Spray Loss and Retention: Influence of Floating Plant Density, Carrier Volume and Adjuvants."
- Benjamin P. Sperry, Ph.D., of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will make a presentation on "Herbicide activity dynamics of foliar applications to waterhyacinth."
- Ryan A. Thum, Ph.D., of Montana State University will make two presentations – one on "Genetic diversity and geographic origins of invasive yellow floating heart in the United States" and another on "Building a centralized database of watermilfoil strain geographic distribution and herbicide response for use in management decision making."
- Ryan M. Wersal, Ph.D., of Minnesota State University will make a presentation on "Lab to field: developing chemical control recommendations for starry stonewort."
WSSA member Erika Haug, Ph.D., of North Carolina State University is among those presenting during the virtual session. She will speak on "Small-scale efficacy screenings of florpyrauxifen-benzyl in combination with either chelated copper or endothall for the control Monoecious Hydrilla."
Further information on both the face-to-face and virtual meetings are available online.
About the Aquatic Plant Management Society
The Aquatic Plant Management Society is an international organization of scientists, educators, students, commercial pesticide applicators, administrators and concerned individuals interested in the management and study of aquatic plants. The objectives of the Society are to assist in promoting the management of nuisance aquatic plants, to provide for the scientific advancement of members of the society, to encourage scientific research, to promote university scholarship, and to extend and develop public interest in the aquatic plant science discipline. For more information, visit http://www.apms.org.
About the Weed Science Society of America
The Weed Science Society of America, a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.wssa.net.
