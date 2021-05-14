SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 14, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@xiaoying.com

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitating loans to prime borrowers under a robust risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial 

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng 

E-mail: ir@xiaoying.com 

Christensen

In China  

Mr. Eric Yuan  

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548  

E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com   

In US   

Ms. Linda Bergkamp  

Phone: +1-480-614-3004 

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-financial-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2020-301292006.html

SOURCE X Financial

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.