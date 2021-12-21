ISTANBUL, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Transportation Security Administration has granted X-Ray Center's XRC 180-180DV 200kV cargo system acceptance onto the "Qualified" section of the Air Cargo Security Technology List (ACSTL). XRC's 180-180DV 200kV cargo system joins XRC's 60-40DV, 75-55DV, 100-100DV, and 180-180DV 320 kV systems on TSA's ACSTL, making XRC one of only a handful of companies in the world with such a wide range of tunnel sizes having been approved by TSA. XRC is one of only a few companies in the world that makes large 180-180 tunnel sized dual view x-ray scanning systems that are TSA approved, now with 200kV and 320kV generator strengths that are both TSA approved.
"We want to thank the United States Transportation and Security Administration for all of their hard work, professionalism and dedication in evaluating security systems like ours for the purpose of securing the freedom of movement of people and commerce throughout the world," stated Kami Havluciyan, CEO of XRC. "As threats to the world's transportation systems continue to evolve, so must we, and the TSA helps us in every turn to outmatch these threats," stated Mr. Havluciyan.
XRC was established in 1998 with the goal of protecting the world from hidden threats. In 2010, XRC began developing and manufacturing its own innovative brand of x-ray security screening systems. Today, XRC is the only x-ray security screening system manufacturer in Turkey, and one of only a handful of manufacturers in the entire world who produces x-ray security screening systems that have been tested and approved by the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC). TSA and ECAC employ the highest testing standards in the industry to ensure the protection of the world's transportation systems. In 2021, XRC was an exclusive provider of X-ray security screening systems for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In just one decade, XRC has grown from a small national manufacturer to one that has over thirty different products deployed in every continent in the world except Antarctica.
