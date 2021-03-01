GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, have enhanced their automated scanning solutions with the announcement of IntelliTrax2 Pro and eXact Auto-Scan Pro for seamless integration with the ColorCert Suite. The Pro versions offer package printers and converters one-click integration to see and report print results to brand owners.
IntelliTrax2 Pro and eXact Auto-Scan Pro deliver instant feedback to the press operator about job performance after each color measurement, allowing print operators to make immediate adjustments to correct color drift. These new Pro versions also enable printers to implement and manage Idealliance G7® process control guidelines and ISO print specifications for confidence that each job is delivered according to industry standards and customer requirements.
"As more consumer package goods (CPG) brands implement packaging quality control programs and monitor color tolerances, converters and package printers need color measurement solutions that integrate directly with scorecard systems," said Ray Cheydleur, Printing and Imaging Product Portfolio Manager, X-Rite. "The new IntelliTrax2 Pro and eXact Auto-Scan Pro are part of a powerful G7®-aligned workflow that provides press operators with performance visibility, real-time guidance on how to achieve the desired colors quickly, and seamless reporting back to the ColorCert Scorecard Server."
"Brand owners and printers continue to partner to advance global print quality programs and scorecard integration creates significant opportunity to drive transformative change across the entire graphic arts supply chain," said Mike Grady, Vice President, Global Partnerships, Idealliance. "G7® Press Control System Certification not only helps improve print quality, but it also helps printers simplify workflow processes and capture valuable time savings."
Connected Workflow for Quality Control Reporting
IntelliTrax2 Pro is a non-contact, automated color measurement solution ideal for high-end, high-speed print and converting operations. The eXact Auto-Scan Pro combines the portability of a handheld spectrophotometer with the speed of an automated scanning system to help converters automate the measurement of all patches of a color bar.
Full integration between ColorCert Suite and IntelliTrax2 Pro or eXact Auto-Scan Pro allows press operators to easily implement an end-to-end connected workflow solution for daily press side scanning and scorecard reporting into brand packaging quality control programs. Now featuring Idealliance G7® Press Control System Certification, IntelliTrax2 Pro and eXact Auto-Scan Pro enable operators to fully leverage the advantages of G7® based production.
The new IntelliTrax2 Pro and eXact Auto-Scan Pro provides users:
- Immediate scoring at the press on job quality and compliance to support customer requirements.
- Seamless connectivity to the ColorCert Scorecard Server, which saves the operator time by not having to switch between software.
- One-click score submission directly from IntelliTrax2 or eXact Auto-Scan to ColorCert, which allows the press operator to easily report results to brand owners, confirm compliance, and speed approval processes.
- Guidance on how to achieve the best color match quickly and efficiently to reduce makeready times.
- Easy job set-up with targets preloaded, saving operator time, reducing rework and creating a zero-mistake workflow for job set-up.
- G7 process control and enhanced ISO support ensure printers are meeting industry print specifications with confidence.
The integrated IntelliTrax2 Pro, eXact Auto-Scan Pro and ColorCert solution can be used with PantoneLIVE™, a cloud-based database that enables printers to access spectrally-defined Pantone® and brand spot color standards for accurate color regardless of substrate, printing technology, or ink type. X-Rite NetProfiler can also be used throughout the workflow to verify and optimize performance of color measurement devices. The total solution also supports closed-loop solutions from Rutherford, Digital Information / CMYK, and Printflow to help converters further reduce makeready time and waste.
"Implementing a color management solution from X-Rite with industry-leading hardware and software that is designed to work together makes it easier for converters to adopt and maintain packaging quality control programs. The added benefit is print owners and operators have one point of contact for both support and training," continued Cheydleur.
IntelliTrax2 Pro and eXact Auto-Scan Pro is now available. Current users of IntelliTrax2 and eXact Auto-Scan can contact X-Rite for more information about upgrade options.
For more information about X-Rite IntelliTrax2, visit http://www.xrite.com/intellitrax2
For more information about the X-Rite eXact Auto-Scan, visit: https://www.xrite.com/exact-autoscan
About ColorCert Suite
The cloud-based ColorCert Suite enables digital communication of brand color and print requirements across a complex supply chain. It is used by consumer package goods companies and labeling and packaging print converters for real-time evaluation of print and color quality results. ColorCert software supports today's digital workflows and integrates with X-Rite Color iQC, IntelliTrax2, PantoneLIVE, XRGA-based pressroom spectrophotometers, and qualified third-party quality control software. For more information about X-Rite ColorCert, visit: https://www.xrite.com/colorcert
About PantoneLIVE
PantoneLIVE is a cloud-based solution that enables the PANTONE Color language to be communicated and targeted for accurate color production across the entire supply chain – from design concept to final color production. The PantoneLIVE family includes PantoneLIVE Design, PantoneLIVE Production - Print & Packaging and PantoneLIVE Production – Plastic, Coatings and Textile. The different offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of designers, color material suppliers and manufacturers working with paper, film, plastics, coatings, and textiles. The PantoneLIVE family is supported by licensed hardware and software that enables each area of the packaging, plastic, coatings and textile supply chains to access spectral data for matching PANTONE® Colors and specific brand palettes. This results in consistent and repeatable color across product families, for a cohesive brand approach regardless of material, media or print technology. For more information, please visit http://www.xrite.com/pantonelive
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.
