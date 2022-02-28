GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 28, 2022 X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, today released the next generation of the ColorCert™ ScoreCard Server with new customizable dashboards and reports designed for packaging converters. Used by leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands as part of their brand quality control programs, this new release now offers print suppliers greater visibility into their press and production facilities to quickly identify color related issues, optimize production processes, and improve color quality scores.
"With the redesigned ColorCert ScoreCard Server, we are extending and expanding our statistical analysis capabilities to help converters elevate color performance and drive process improvements," said Cindy Cooperman, Vice President, Brand Global Strategic Accounts, X-Rite. "Now brands as well as print suppliers can use ColorCert ScoreCard Server to access unbiased quality results and collaborate on the packaging production workflow by seeing every color metric and identifying areas for improvement. This strengthens the print supplier and brand relationship while improving efficiencies."
Modern, Connected, and Cloud-based Platform
Part of the ColorCert Suite, the ScoreCard Server provides an overall view of print quality and color performance in a single number score that is relevant and easy to understand. Built from the ground up using a modern, secure, and flexible architecture, the redesigned ScoreCard Server features a new interface that allows converters to configure dashboards and create automated quality reports tailored for their daily print production meetings.
Using one, integrated, cloud-based platform, pre-media and production managers have real-time visibility into color performance across all brand customers, presses and production facilities. Advanced analytics allow managers to drill down into specific jobs, compare color quality between print and packaging component runs, and uncover trends over time. This level of visibility enables operators to identify causes of color problems related to ink, press, or plate, make adjustments, and act on preventative maintenance issues to avoid unexpected downtime. Converters can better meet and exceed customer color quality requirements the first time and every time.
ColorCert ScoreCard Server is an open software ecosystem and supports today's digital packaging workflows. It integrates with X-Rite Color iQC, IntelliTrax2 Pro, eXact Auto-Scan Pro, PantoneLIVE™, XRGA-based pressroom spectrophotometers, AVT SpectraLab, Esko Color Trace, and qualified third-party quality control software. Converters can add ScoreCard Server as part of an end-to-end connected packaging workflow for centralized production reporting and scorecard reporting into brand quality control programs.
For more information about ColorCert ScoreCard Server, visit https://www.xrite.com/colorcert-scorecard-server
About PantoneLIVE
PantoneLIVE is a cloud-based solution that enables the PANTONE Color language to be communicated and targeted for accurate color production across the entire supply chain – from design concept to final color production. The PantoneLIVE family includes PantoneLIVE Design, PantoneLIVE Production - Print & Packaging and PantoneLIVE Production – Plastic, Coatings and Textile. The different offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of designers, color material suppliers and manufacturers working with paper, film, plastics, coatings and textiles. The PantoneLIVE family is supported by licensed hardware and software that enables each area of the packaging, plastic, coatings and textile supply chains to access spectral data for matching PANTONE® Colors and specific brand palettes. This results in consistent and repeatable color across product families, for a cohesive brand approach regardless of material, media or print technology. For more information, please visit http://www.xrite.com/pantonelive
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com
©2022 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved. X-Rite is a registered trademark of X-Rite, Inc. PANTONE®, PantoneLIVE and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Pantone is a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated. Licensed under Sun Chemical Corporation. Sun Chemical's patented technology enables the communication of a consistent, digital description of the desired appearance of a product. U.S. Patent Nos. 7,034,960; 7,202,976; 7,268,918; 7,417,764; 7,738,149 and their foreign equivalents. © Pantone LLC, 2021. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Alicia Libucha, X-Rite, 857-205-0919, alicialibucha@xrite.com
SOURCE X-Rite