GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, announced they will showcase the latest print quality management solutions a PACK EXPO in Las Vegas from September 27 to 29, 2021. X-Rite joins its sister company Esko in booth C-2035 to demonstrate an integrated ecosystem of color software and measurement solutions to help consumer brands implement sustainable print quality control programs across their packaging supply chain.
"At PACK EXPO attendees will learn how digital color standards and software from X-Rite, Pantone and Esko help brands, converters and printers achieve accurate color while supporting larger sustainability goals," said Cindy Cooperman, Vice President, Brand Global Strategic Accounts, X-Rite. "Our unique set of solutions are used by the world's largest brands in food & beverage, personal & home care, and life sciences companies as a digital alternative to traditional programs that require lots of people, onsite press approvals, and shipping of samples. Our integrated approach allows brands and printers to leverage existing investments in color and print quality technology to implement digital workflows that deliver accurate color results the first time and minimize environmental impact."
At PACK EXPO, X-Rite will showcase solutions for:
Print Quality Management and Reporting – Preview the next generation of the ColorCert ScoreCard Server 2.0, which provides an overall view of print quality and color performance in a single number score that is relevant and easy to understand. This new version includes expanded reporting capabilities to help packaging converters optimize production processes, drive process improvements, and report back to brand customers.
Digital Color Communication – Learn how PantoneLIVE™, a cloud-based tool to digitally specify Pantone standards, helps brands establish and communicate color requirements. With offerings tailored for packaging designers and converters, PantoneLIVE removes the confusion and rework associated with trying to match physical references on different substrates. This helps eliminate the need for proofs and travel.
Color Measurement – See the award-winning eXact, eXact Auto-Scan Pro, and IntelliTrax2 Pro Automated Scanning Solutions that provide operators with performance visibility, real-time guidance on how to achieve the desired colors quickly, and seamless reporting back to the ColorCert ScoreCard Server.
Color Education and Consulting – Speak with a representative about X-Rite's range of online and in-person color trainings and services to help brand owners and their print suppliers implement and optimize color workflows.
For more information about X-Rite's packaging quality control solutions for consumer packaging brands, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/cpg-print-quality-management
About PantoneLIVE
PantoneLIVE is a cloud-based solution that enables the PANTONE Color language to be communicated and targeted for accurate color production across the entire supply chain – from design concept to final color production. The PantoneLIVE family includes PantoneLIVE Design, PantoneLIVE Production - Print & Packaging and PantoneLIVE Production – Plastic, Coatings and Textile. The different offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of designers, color material suppliers and manufacturers working with paper, film, plastics, coatings and textiles. The PantoneLIVE family is supported by licensed hardware and software that enables each area of the packaging, plastic, coatings and textile supply chains to access spectral data for matching PANTONE® Colors and specific brand palettes. This results in consistent and repeatable color across product families, for a cohesive brand approach regardless of material, media or print technology. For more information, please visit http://www.xrite.com/pantonelive.
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.
