Xantrion Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Xantrion Inc.)

Xantrion Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Xantrion Inc.)

 By Xantrion Inc.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc. has been named to the San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 list as one of the Bay Area's fastest-growing companies.

This high-profile list includes privately held companies headquartered in the Bay Area, which is defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties with revenues over $200,000, based on their percent growth in revenue from fiscal years 2018-2020.

"It is gratifying to make the list," said Anne Bisagno, president and co-founder of Xantrion. "I have the best team in the IT business!"

About Xantrion Inc.

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

Media Contact:

Anne Bisagno

abisagno@xantrion.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xantrion-inc-named-to-san-francisco-business-times-fast-100-list-301408239.html

SOURCE Xantrion Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.