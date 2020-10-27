xantrion_inc__logo.jpg
By Xantrion Inc.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc., a top 100 provider of Managed Security Services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, has been recognized as one of the San Francisco Business Times "Largest Women-Owned Businesses" for the thirteenth consecutive year.

"It continues to be gratifying to make the list," said Anne Bisagno, President and Co-Founder of Xantrion. "I have the best team in the IT business!" 

The San Francisco Business Times partners with PriceWaterhouseCoopers to research privately held businesses headquartered in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties, ranking them by criteria such as revenues, ownership and growth.

About Xantrion 

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

Contact:        
 Anne Bisagno
Xantrion     
510-588-8201
abisagno@xantrion.com

