ARLINGTON, Va., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XAPP AI announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning Competency status in the new Applied Artificial Intelligence (Applied AI) category. This designation recognizes that XAPP AI has demonstrated deep experience and expertise in building or integrating machine learning (ML) solutions on AWS. XAPP AI Conversational Self Service for Contact Center Intelligence (CSS4CCI) is designed to help customers succeed quickly with intelligent AWS ML services by automating knowledge capture for turnkey solutions in less than 60 minutes, and then scale their solutions without limits via Optimal Conversation™ Studio (OC Studio).
AI driven applications are maturing rapidly and creating new demands on enterprises. AWS is keeping pace and continuously evolving AWS Competency Programs to provide customers an ability to engage enhanced AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings. AWS launched the new Applied AI category within the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customers easily and confidently identify off-the-shelf AI solutions and engage with highly specialized AWS ISVs and partners.
"Many companies are reinventing themselves using AWS ML and AI. We are delighted to welcome XAPP AI as an inaugural AWS Partner in our newly expanded AWS Machine Learning Competency Program," said Julien Simon, Global AI & ML Evangelist, AWS. "XAPP AI innovation-focused solutions, powered and vetted by AWS, and a proven track record of helping customers, will undoubtedly help many other customers transform their business."
"XAPP AI is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Machine Learning Applied AI Competency status," said Curt Kolcun, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of XAPP AI. "We are dedicated to helping organizations achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the speed, value, and continuous innovation that AWS AI Services provide."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
Achieving the AWS Machine Learning Applied AI Competency differentiates XAPP AI as an AWS Partner with proven solutions for developing omni-channel, enterprise virtual assistants. XAPP AI OC Studio is an automated knowledge curation cloud service for adding conversational UIs to enterprise services, APIs, knowledge bases and other cloud solutions. OC Studio provides a low code, machine teaching workflow that complements Amazon Lex, Kendra and Polly to enable enterprises to build omni-channel conversational experiences that feel natural and delight customers.
"XAPP AI with Optimal Conversation Studio helped us create a virtual assistant for VeritoneⓇ Essentials, the industry leading media discovery and analytics suite powered by aiWARE," said Ryan Steelberg, Co-founder and President of Veritone. "Essentials uses Veritone AI to index massive repositories of audio and video content, enabling multivariate search for advertiser, personality, topic, phrase, date, time, broadcast outlet, and more. The Veritone virtual assistant provides a conversational UI across voice-first and multi-modal devices and channels including Alexa & Google Assistant smart speakers and smart displays as well as web and mobile."
XAPP AI provides Conversational AI solutions that empower the next generation of customer service and deliver rapid ROI. It is the SaaS division of XAPPmedia and is headquartered in Arlington, VA. Learn more at https://xapp.ai.
