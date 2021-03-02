HOUSTON, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adapt2 Solutions, a leading provider of AI-enabled multi-market operations and power trading software, today announced a new partnership with Xcel Energy, a Fortune 500 Utility headquartered in Minnesota, enabling the company to leverage Adapt2's flagship cloud-native solution, Adapt2 Bid-to-Bill (B2B), for multi-market operations, renewable assets and Western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM) expansion. With access to the cloud-native technology infrastructure managed by Adapt2, Xcel can further scale its energy portfolio to focus on renewable energy and distributed energy resources with confidence while being backed by data insights and predictive analytics provided by Adapt2's Tahoe data lake.
"Our expansion into WEIM provided an opportunity for us to evaluate the latest technologies in market operations and the Adapt2 platform was a clear leader, said Jeff Haskins, Power Operations Manager at Xcel Energy. Having a multi-market, streamlined, cloud-native solution will give us the technology and cybersecurity we need to scale into new markets and grow our business."
The partnership between Adapt2 and Xcel furthers high-tech transformation concepts for modernizing energy operations. As Xcel moves into WEIM, Adapt2 will support all facets of WEIM operations including EIM Entity Scheduling Coordinator (EESC), Participating Resource Scheduling Coordinator (PRSC), and providing analytics and management reporting on performance. Xcel Energy will automate front and back-office functionalities in MISO, SPP, and WEIM as Xcel Energy continues to lead carbon-emission reduction efforts through onboarding solar and wind assets.
"Xcel Energy is a fantastic partner to add to our growing client base of Fortune 500 companies," said Jason Kram, Executive Vice President of Adapt2 Solutions. "Combining our technology innovation with the energy industry innovation of Xcel Energy will further transform energy market operations by providing a dynamic and flexible platform to evolve with changing market dynamics."
About Adapt2 Solutions:
Adapt2 Solutions (Adapt2) is the leading provider of AI-enabled multi-market operations software designed to help market participants streamline all of their front and back-office operations. Founded in 2008, Adapt2 delivers market-based solutions on the latest and most current technologies providing customers with a fast, intuitive, and stable user experience and performance. With over 160 market implementations representing over 2500 market participants, Adapt2 is a leading solution provider in the energy industry. Adapt2 Solutions is a privately held company based in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Adapt2, please visit http://www.adapt2solutions.com.
About Xcel Energy:
Xcel Energy Inc. is a leading energy-efficient utility holding company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, serving more than 3.3 million electric customers and 1.8 million natural gas customers in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico. Xcel Energy was the first major U.S electricity provider with a vision to serve customers with 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 and to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2030 company-wide from 2005 levels. To learn more please visit http://www.xcelenergy.com
