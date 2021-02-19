IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning digital consulting firm XCentium, welcomed industry veteran Jake DiMare, to their executive team this week. Jake's responsibilities will include marketing and sales leadership and accelerating XCentium's growth by developing new channels and capabilities while shaping its marketing and sales strategy.
With over fifteen years of experience in the digital agency space and specializing in content, commerce, and experience management, Jake brings a wealth of expertise and is uniquely qualified to drive the marketing and business development team at XCentium.
Jake most recently sharpened his skills at PK (f.k.a. ProKarma), where he was Director of Marketing. There, Jake's team built out several new capabilities, including demand generation, account-based marketing, and marketing automation at scale while driving the organization through a massive rebrand and repositioning.
"I'm incredibly excited to join the XCentium team as Vice President of Marketing and Sales. Their reputation for world-class delivery is well-earned, and makes my job easy, as I build a team, develop a strategy, and drive additional growth this year." said Jake. "Over the years, XCentium has done a phenomenal job of adding new capabilities while strengthening its core positioning with ongoing technology partnerships, including Sitecore, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Insite/Episerver."
"We are thrilled to welcome Jake to the XCentium team. We've crossed paths many times over the years, and his thoughtful, customer-centric approach and passion for helping organizations succeed with digital will help us grow XCentium to the next level," said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner at XCentium. "Having worked side-by-side with clients and internally as an agency leader, Jake's developed a unique ability to understand the needs of enterprise technology buyers and a clear perspective on the trends driving our industry."
About XCentium
XCentium is an award-winning digital consultancy. We work with client clients to leverage technology excellence to deliver superior results and engage customers through Digital Strategy, CMS, UI/UX, Salesforce, Commerce, and Cloud, making their business objectives come to life. Additionally, XCentium is honored to partner with Salesforce, Sitecore, Microsoft, Episerver, Coveo, and Brightcove.
Media Contact
Jake DiMare, XCentium, 6173882357, info@xcentium.com
SOURCE XCentium