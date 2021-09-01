IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning digital consulting firm XCentium, welcomed Jenny Doke to their business development team this week. Jenny's responsibilities include sales leadership and accelerating XCentium's growth by developing relationships with new logos west of the Mississippi and expanding their presence with key technology partners including Sitecore, Salesforce, and Optimizely.
Jenny joined XCentium with over two decades of experience in business growth across various industries, including startups and established companies. Jenny has been instrumental in growing companies by quickly and accurately identifying client needs and establishing long-term trusting relationships with key decision-makers.
"I am thrilled to join XCentium, and more specifically, a team of technical experts recently named Sitecore's North American Partner of the Year and Salesforce Silver Partner. XCentium's capabilities and reputation for delivery excellence make my job easy." -Jenny Doke, Director of Business Development, XCentium
Jenny started her first company in 1999 to solve a specific problem in the craft industry. And since then, she has spent time passionately searching for better ways to achieve goals and solve problems by leading business growth and expansion in the pharmaceutical industry, the software industry, the healthcare industry, and most recently, as an eCommerce business owner.
"Jenny is a driven leader with proven success in developing and maintaining long-term, strategic partnerships. Her ability to understand complex business problems and create value with digital technology makes her a strong fit for our team." -Jake DiMare, VP Marketing & Sales, XCentium
About XCentium
XCentium is an award-winning digital consultancy offering strategy, design, engineering, and ongoing support for clients seeking innovative content, commerce, and experience solutions. XCentium is honored to partner with Salesforce, Sitecore, Microsoft, Optimizely, Coveo, and Brightcove.
