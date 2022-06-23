The company's CaaS offering aims to help businesses reduce the risks of maintaining regulatory compliance.
SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xceptional, an award-winning IT managed services provider, has announced a new compliance as a service (CaaS) offering scheduled to be publicly available at the end of June 2022. This offering is geared toward organizations that are looking to reduce the risk, time, and cost associated with achieving and maintaining regulatory compliance.
"Over the last few years, we have witnessed massive growth in cyber attacks and data breaches. This has caused state and local government, federal agencies, and various industries to implement new – or update existing – data privacy regulations or laws that are currently in place. Our clients are looking for tools, resources, and assistance in navigating regulatory compliance changes and improving their cyber security programs and capabilities," said Chris McKewon, CEO and Founder of Xceptional.
In June 2022, there were over 122 regulatory actions under review by the U.S. Federal Government according to The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs website. Once these new actions are implemented, organizations across multiple industries will be required to invest more time, money, energy, and effort to adhere to these new actions.
"If an organization only has a limited number of resources dedicated to IT, cyber security, or compliance, it's extremely difficult and costly to keep up with the rate of change and navigate these waters alone," said Danielle Carpenter, Xceptional's COO/CFO. "Our compliance as a service solution is often only a fraction of the cost as compared to buying and deploying the technologies, processes, tools, skills, and employees internally."
Organizations who fall into one of the categories below would receive the most benefit from Xceptional's CaaS offering:
Organizations required to adhere to the following regulations:
- PCI
- CCPA
- GDPR
- HIPAA
- EPA
- NERC
- FFIEC
- GLBA/FTC
- FINRA
Organizations operating within regulated industries and market segments that have experienced between a 200% and 3000% increase in cyber attacks and data breaches such as:
- Retail / hospitality / franchise
- Automobile dealers
- Healthcare / biotech services
- Banking / financial services
- Legal / CPA firms / business services
- Manufacturing
- Public sector /K-12 education
- Utility
Xceptional's Compliance Manager is a hosted CaaS platform and service that includes quarterly scanning and reporting for various regulations and compliance frameworks such as CMMC, NIST CSF, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, and Cyber Insurance.
The Compliance Manager solution can be customized to address your unique cyber security and compliance requirements and includes:
- Annual service subscription
- Compliance Manager software module (licensed by regulation type)
- One-time installation support
- Quarterly scans
- Assessment report
- 1-hour report review/recommendations session
- Policies, procedures, and evidence of compliance documents (by regulation licensed)
- Additional supporting documents and worksheets
Xceptional's Compliance Manager also tracks the implementation of remediation activities and corrective actions, documenting compliance improvements and adherence. Benefits of Xceptional's new CaaS include but are not limited to:
- Reducing the risk, cost, and time associated with achieving, managing, and maintaining regulatory compliance
- Preserving revenue streams by achieving and maintaining regulatory compliance
- Reducing the business risk and financial impact associated with regulatory fines or actions through the use of Xceptional's CaaS
- Increasing revenue growth opportunities through achieving and maintaining regulatory compliance
Schedule a confidential review of Xceptional's compliance as a service offering today by calling 858-225-6230 or email us at info@xceptional.com.
About Xceptional
Established in 2007, Xceptional is an innovative provider of proactive managed IT services and superior IT consulting services. Through a portfolio of managed security, compliance, and IT services, supported by IT design/consulting/implementation capabilities, Xceptional helps clients to align IT systems and applications with business goals and objectives, and assists with the development and implementation of IT or security roadmaps and technology strategies that enable business growth. Clients work with Xceptional because of our knowledgeable staff, proactive IT services, and our responsive engineering and support team that is committed to creating and driving tangible business value for our clients. Embrace the Xceptional experience and contact us today http://www.Xceptional.com.
