SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In addition to Xceptional ranking on The Channel Futures 2021 MSP 501 List published in June, the San Diego-based IT solution provider also received The Channel Futures MSP Newcomer Award in November.
The Newcomer Award is bestowed upon a first-time MSP 501er that is shaking things up. To qualify, applicants must describe their journey to the MSP 501, including an overview of company history, market positioning, business model, and current go-to-market strategy. Xceptional outshined four other finalists to win the award.
"It was an honor to be ranked on this year's MSP 501 list, but we are thrilled to have received the Newcomer Award," said CEO Chris McKewon. "It is special to be recognized and celebrated by industry experts and peers. This is just the start of more great things to come for our employees, customers, and partners!"
Channel Futures presented this award to the organization in Las Vegas at a gala dinner honoring organizations who were placed on the 2021 MSP 501 List. This award is timely and coincides with Xceptional establishing an investment fund to expand regionally and accelerate hyper-growth.
Please direct media inquiries to pr@xceptional.com.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information, and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs, and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
About Xceptional
Established in 2007, Xceptional is an innovative provider of proactive Managed IT services and superior IT consulting services. Through a portfolio of Managed Security, Compliance, and IT Services – supported by IT design/consulting/implementation capabilities – Xceptional helps clients to align IT systems and applications with business goals and objectives and assists with the development and implementation of IT or security roadmaps and technology strategies that enable business growth. Clients work with Xceptional because of our knowledgeable staff, proactive IT services, and our responsive engineering and support team that is committed to creating and driving tangible business value for our clients. Embrace the Xceptional experience and contact us today http://www.Xceptional.com.
Media Contact
Juliana Kenny, Mojenta, +1 619.573.6377, juliana@mojenta.com
SOURCE Xceptional