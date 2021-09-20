SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The launch of the new xCoins version presents crypto users with a much faster website and platform, optimizing the ability to buy, sell, and securely store Bitcoin as customers enjoy xCoins' instant transaction times and automated matching algorithms for purchase orders.
With more than 300,000 customers across 40+ countries, team members are confident xCoins 2.0 will enhance opportunities to purchase cryptocurrency in a safe and secure manner and advance the platform's mantra of 'Bitcoin for Everyone.'
xCoins' new version features a redesigned website with enhanced UI/UX for greater user functionality. Homepage visitors have easy access to prominent buttons to 'Buy Bitcoin Now' and start buying crypto by making an xCoins account, information about payment methods, and links to additional website pages covering support options, affiliate opportunities, and FAQ guides.
xCoins users enjoying version 2.0 will now notice support for multiple crypto and fiat currencies. People using the platform can purchase Bitcoin with peer-to-peer payment methods or deposit and withdraw fiat via ACH or bank wire transfers. New payment additions enhance the xCoins user experience and continue to make xCoins a leader in the peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace field.
xCoins remains unique in the crypto marketplace world for allowing customers to use PayPal and credit cards to purchase digital currency. Credit card holders can buy up to $2,000 in Bitcoin per transaction. Some exchanges and marketplaces place restrictions on transactions, forcing customers to wait until their crypto becomes available. On xCoins, customers can stick with the PayPal service they already know, use, and trust to expediently receive crypto.
The enhanced UI, faster platform speeds, and xCoins' newly-optimized wallet continue to make the unique peer-to-peer marketplace stand out.
Prospective xCoins users can make an account in just minutes and set up a preferred payment method. Next, they are required to submit a photo ID to the xCoins team for review. While some marketplaces often take days to verify documents, the xCoins team works 24/7 to ensure the process usually takes less than an hour.
Transactions among repeat customers and those with a verified xCoins account are instant.
xCoins' automated algorithmic system takes a customer's request for Bitcoin and then searches for a match based on the preferred amount. Crypto is immediately transferred to a secure xCoins wallet as soon as payment is made. This recently-optimized tool is a full-featured Bitcoin wallet, meaning customers can securely store crypto holdings or opt to withdraw.
The automated process matching a purchase order with an appropriate listing ensures customers do not have to spend large amounts of time sifting through marketplaces pages to find a seller with the amount of Bitcoin they're looking for at a suitable price.
Seller fees are prominently displayed, incentivizing Bitcoin sellers to compete with each other to offer the best possible terms to xCoins users interested in purchasing cryptocurrency. Only the best offer is displayed for each match after a customer places a purchase order.
The swift verification time and expedient transaction process xCoins provides poses several significant advantages over centralized exchanges, who often have to wait for coins, depending on the payment method used.
All transactions are screened by xCoins' automated fraud checking system. As a result, payment disputes and issues of fraud are virtually non-existent on xCoins.
Optimizations as part of the launch of xCoins 2.0 also enhances the platform's lucrative Bitcoin Affiliate program. Featuring instant payouts and high commissions, becoming an xCoins affiliate presents an alluring opportunity. Up to 50% of transaction fees are paid out to affiliates, with fees usually resting at 5%+ per transaction.
Commission is paid on each transaction placed by referred users for life, which is significantly more lucrative than other crypto marketplaces and platforms. xCoins affiliates diligent in their promotion often enjoy steady streams of income, as 70% of first-time xCoins buyers become repeat customers.
Those interested in making money with Bitcoin can participate in the Vendor program. After signing up for an account, all a user needs to do is deposit a desired Bitcoin amount into their xCoins wallet ($20 minimum). Vendors receive the amount plus commission into their PayPal accounts as they wait for users who need Bitcoin. xCoins maintains a profit margin guarantee where the platform reimburses the difference if margin falls below 50%, a concept that makes xCoins stand alone among crypto marketplaces.
The entire process is completely automated by xCoins' algorithmic system, meaning users are able to earn from any location without any prior Bitcoin experience.
The xCoins team remains excited to continue to provide world-class customer service and support to platform users taking advantage of new functionalities and features.
Team members maintain a forum where users and vendors can post questions and comments to receive support from staff members, or other customers. This unique support feature ensures other users can see questions and answers, cutting down on potential roadblocks others run into.
Customers who do not find an answer in the FAQ section of the website or on the forum are always welcome to reach out to the xCoins Help Desk. Inquiries are often responded to within 24 hours. Customer service members work 8-5 PST Monday-Friday, excluding many public holidays.
The xCoins team remains resolute on being a leader in the crypto marketplace industry and looks forward to continued growth and opportunities.
