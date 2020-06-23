XDimensional_Technologies_Logo.jpg

XDimensional Technologies logo

 By XDimensional Technologies, Inc.;Verisk;

BREA, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies announced today that it has become a member of the Verisk Strategic Alliances network. Alliance companies, like XDimensional, use information and products from ISO, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, to build on and enhance their own product offerings.

By affiliating with Verisk, XDimensional can take advantage of ISO Electronic Rating Content (ERC) for specified lines of business within its Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition Platform-as-a-Service offering. Nexsure Policy Admin+ provides customers with a comprehensive insurance platform to support sales and marketing, CRM, submissions, underwriting, rating/quoting/binding, policy issuance, full policy life cycle and servicing, portals, document management, billing, commissions, and a full general ledger—all in one solution.

XDimensional's CEO, Rodney Gist, stated, "Our relationship with Verisk broadens the scope of our Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition platform offering by allowing us to build customized insurance programs for customers that use ISO-based rating. The addition of Verisk's information and tools, combined with our technology and cost-effective pricing methodology, allows us to remove many of the barriers to entry for insurance value chain members that require such solutions."

Insurance brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, or carriers that are interested in learning more about XDimensional's Nexsure Policy Admin+ Edition solution or other offerings from the Nexsure product line can visit XDTI.com, or contact XDimensional Sales at 1-800-789-2567.

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.
XDimensional Technologies®, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, California, develops and markets comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders, driving efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management. These solutions are delivered through the XD Insurance Processing Platform and the Nexsure® Agency Management Platform (Nexsure.com). The platforms are scalable, secure, cloud-based (SaaS), and engineered for the Web.

XDimensional's Corporate Headquarters are located at One Pointe Drive, Suite 500, Brea, CA 92821.

Media Contact:
Tim Hardine, Sr. Vice President
Phone: (714) 482-9590
Email: tim.hardine@xdti.com 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.