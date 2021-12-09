BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynet, the provider of the world's first autonomous breach protection platform, announced the launch of a mini-site dubbed the Hub for Lean IT Security Superheroes. The hub contains e-books, guides, tips, a survey and the Cyber Invaders game Cynet made for the "lean IT security superheroes" it supports.
Professionals on lean IT security teams are considered superheroes by Cynet because they go above and beyond to protect and secure their organizations. They face the same threats, challenges and cybercriminals as much larger enterprises, but they have fewer resources to work with to ensure their IT landscape is secure.
Because these lean IT security teams work hard to protect and secure just as well as their enterprise counterparts, the provider of the XDR platform designed for lean security is offering some fun as well as helpful resources and prizes on the minisite.
"Ideally, lean security teams are able to manage the overall protection of their organizations rather than be glued to the minutiae required of manual security operations. Whichever way they're doing it, we consider them security superheroes for doing it all with fewer resources than larger organizations have. We know that 'lean' means spry teams of professionals who show great agility in the face of attacks and who have cultivated a knack for pragmatic creativity as a result of using cybersecurity portfolios with the fat trimmed. We're celebrating them and their resourcefulness, agility and pluckiness," said Eyal Gruner, co-founder and CEO of Cynet.
Win an arcade console for the office:
The Hub for Lean IT Security Superheroes offers an online video game called Cyber Invaders. Lean IT security professionals can play by themselves or with their teams. They'll compete to win a coin-free Cyber Invaders arcade machine.
Individual players can score a spot on the leaderboard and the champion receives a custom-built Cyber Invaders arcade console. Teams can compete to win the top prize, which is a coin-free Cyber Invaders arcade console sent to their office.
For the solo competition, the second through fifth highest scorers will receive custom bobbleheads. For the team competition, the second through fifth highest scorers will win CyberSec Heroes tee shirts.
Access downloadable guides about protecting the organization with lean resources:
Cynet's mini-site also features a resource center with free, downloadable content. These guides cover topics such as stress-less security for lean security teams, speeding time-to-response for security events, SaaS security and centralized log management for lean teams.
Tips specifically for lean security functions are important because lean security teams aren't at a disadvantage because they're small and have less funding - as long as they're using what tools and budget they do have intelligently and strategically.
Share and read tips from lean IT security peers:
The advice section of the Lean IT Security Superheroes mini-site offers a community-tips survey where lean security professionals can share their challenges, tips, advice and insights. Survey respondents win a CyberSec Hero tee shirt.
Once the survey has closed, Cynet will review and pick the top hacks shared by the community. The winners will be added to the Hack Board on the mini-site and win a customized superhero bobblehead made after their likenesses.
Book a demo to bag a bobblehead:
If a mini-site visitor chooses to schedule a demo with Cynet, Cynet will award them a superhero bobblehead customized to the individual who books the demo.
"We launched this mini-site as a place to get tips from peers - and us, of course - and share insights with other lean IT security functions. If the lean security superheroes who visit our hub happen to have fun, win an arcade game, tee shirt or bobblehead in the process of learning about practical lean IT security, I'm happy to hear it," Gruner said.
Visit the mini-site to learn more about lean IT security, download free resources, compete against other lean IT security teams to win a Cyber Invaders arcade console, win some swag and share tips, wins and hacks.
About Cynet:
Cynet enables any organization to put its cybersecurity on autopilot, streamlining and automating their entire security operations while providing enhanced levels of visibility and protection, regardless of the security team's size, skill or resources and without the need for a multi-product security stack. It does so by natively consolidating the essential security technologies needed to provide organizations with comprehensive threat protection into a single, easy-to-use XDR platform; automating the manual process of investigation and remediation across the environment; and providing a 24-7 proactive MDR service - monitoring, investigation, on-demand analysis, incident response and threat hunting - at no additional cost. Visit: https://www.cynet.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Bates, Scratch Marketing + Media for Cynet, +1 484 883 8207, kelsey@scratchmm.com
SOURCE Cynet